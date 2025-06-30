Sino Biopharm (1177.HK) Announces 2025 Interim Results

Development Highlights

– In the first half of 2025, the Group’s sales of innovative products reached RMB7.8 billion, a year-on-year increase of 27.2%. In addition to innovative products, the Group had 5 generic drugs approved for marketing by the NMPA. The overall revenue of generic drugs achieved positive growth in the first half of 2025.

– As of 30 June 2025, the Group had a total of 37 innovative drug candidates in the field of oncology, 7 innovative drug candidates related to liver/metabolic diseases, 13 innovative drug candidates related to the respiratory, and 6 innovative drug candidates in the field of surgery/analgesia in the process of clinical trial application or above. Of these, 2 innovative oncology drug candidates and 1 innovative surgery/analgesia drug candidate are in the marketing application stage, and 11 innovative oncology drug candidates, 1 innovative liver/metabolic diseases drug candidate, 3 innovative respiratory system drug candidates, and 1 innovative surgery/analgesia drug candidate are in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, the Group had a total of 13 biosimilar or generic drug oncology candidates, 6 additional biosimilar or generic liver/metabolic diseases drug candidates, 12 biosimilar or generic respiratory system drug candidates, and 6 biosimilar or generic surgical/analgesic drug candidates in the clinical trial application or above.

– Focus V (Anlotinib Hydrochloride Capsules) is a new type of small molecule multi-target tyrosine kinase inhibitor. It has been approved for nine indications, and three other indications are currently in the marketing application stage. In addition, Anlotinib has a number of new indications currently in Phase III clinical studies, including first-line non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer and first-line pancreatic cancer, with plans to gradually submit marketing applications within the next two years.

– From 2023 to 2024, the Group obtained approval for and launched a total of five national category 1 innovative oncology drugs, namely, Yilishu (Efbemalenograstim alfa Injection), Andewei (Benmelstobart Injection), Anboni (Unecritinib Fumarate Capsules), Anluoqing (Envonalkib Citrate Capsules), and Anfangning (Garsorasib Tablets). It also obtained approval for and launched 4 oncology biosimilars, including Anbesi (Bevacizumab Injection), Delituo (Rituximab Injection), Saituo (Trastuzumab Injection), and Paletan (Pertuzumab Injection). The sales volume of these products accelerated rapidly in the first half of 2025, and they have become important contributors to the Group’s revenue growth.

– Lanifibranor (pan-PPAR agonist) is an orally available small molecule drug that is currently undergoing Phase III clinical trials worldwide for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and enrollment of the patients in the global main cohort has been completed. In July 2023, Lanifibranor was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the CDE. Lanifibranor is China’s first MASH drug to enter Phase III clinical trials and is expected to fill the gap in China’s MASH market.

– Tianqing Suchang (Budesonide Suspension for Inhalation) is China’s first budesonide nebulized generic drug approved for marketing, breaking the long-term monopoly of branded drugs in the domestic market, and offering an effective, safe and economical high-end product for patients with chronic airway inflammation in China. The product has been included in the national VBP. The Group has taken a series of proactive management measures in a timely manner, including strengthening downstream channels, expanding market coverage and conducting secondary development in markets outside the scope of the VBP.

– Zepolas/Debaian (Flurbiprofen Cataplasms) is the first domestically produced cataplasms approved for marketing in China, ranking first in the market share of topical analgesia for many years. The Group focuses on the development of high-potential areas, further expanding its market coverage and gradually increasing its production capacity to meet the booming market demand, driving the sustained rapid sales growth of Zepolas/Debaian. The second-generation flurbiprofen patch developed by the Group is expected to be approved for marketing within one year. By upgrading the dosage form, the second-generation product can significantly improve the transdermal absorption of the drug and enhance the adhesiveness of the plaster, thereby improving patient compliance.

HONG KONG, Aug 18, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (“Sino Biopharmaceutical” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) (HKEX stock code:1177), a leading innovation-driven pharmaceutical conglomerate in the PRC, has announced its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025 (the “Period”).

During the Period, the Group recorded revenue of approximately RMB17.57 billion, a year-on-year increase of approximately 10.7%. Profit attributable to owners of the parent from continuing operations as reported was approximately RMB3.39 billion, a year-on-year increase of approximately 140.2%. Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent were approximately RMB18.82 cents. The significant year-over-year increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent from continuing operations was mainly driven by the notable growth in revenue and significant increase in dividend income and fair value gain on investments during the Period. Underlying profit attributable to owners of the parent (non-HKFRSs measure) was approximately RMB3.09 billion, a YOY increase of approximately 101.1%. The Group’s liquidity remains strong, with cash and bank balances classified as current assets of approximately RMB11.1 billion, bank deposits classified as non-current assets of approximately RMB10.1 billion, and wealth management products of approximately RMB9.29 billion in total, and total fund reserves amounting to approximately RMB30.49 billion at the end of the Period.

The Board of Directors has recommended an interim dividend payment of HK5 cents per share (1H2024: HK3 cents).

Sales: Strong momentum in R&D innovation with volume growth across multiple fields

Always placing utmost importance on research and development (“R&D”), the Group has consistently increased investments to enhance R&D quality and efficiency, which has led to a marked strengthening of R&D capabilities, driving sustained sales revenue growth and delivering substantial results. During the Period, sales of oncology drugs increased by 24.9% year-on-year to approximately RMB6.69 billion, accounting for approximately 38.1% of the Group’s revenue. Sales of surgical/analgesic medications increased by 20.2% year-on-year to approximately RMB3.11 billion, accounting for approximately 17.7% of the Group’s revenue.

In the field of oncology, the Group has a comprehensive layout in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), covering the full-line treatment of multiple subtypes. The EGFR/cMet bispecific antibody TQB2922 is about to initiate a Phase III clinical trial for second-line NSCLC, while the EGFR/cMet bispecific antibody ADC TQB6411 is currently enrolling patients for its Phase I trial, with both products progressing at the forefront in China. Also, the Group is deeply invested in the three major subtypes of breast cancer. The CDK2/4/6 inhibitor “Culmerciclib Capsule (TQB3616)” has the potential to become a best-in-class (BIC) therapy for HR+/HER2- breast cancer. The HER2 bispecific ADC TQB2102 demonstrates potentially superior safety compared to DS-8201, with multiple indications being explored simultaneously, including three breast cancer Phase III trials advancing rapidly. Additionally, the Group has systematically targeted key gastrointestinal cancers such as colorectal, gastric, pancreatic, and liver cancers. LM-108 (CCR8 monoclonal antibody) and TQB2868 (PD-1/TGF-β bifunctional fusion protein) are progressing at the fastest pace globally, with current clinical data showing significant potential.

In the field of surgery/analgesia, the Group continuously focuses on the development of high-potential areas, further expanding its market coverage and gradually increasing its production capacity to meet the booming market demand. During the Period, the Group drove the sustained rapid sales growth of Zepolas, and the second-generation flurbiprofen patch developed by the Group is expected to be approved for marketing within one year. Meanwhile, Putanning, which was approved in May 2025, is expected to become a new growth driver in this field due to its strengths, such as long-acting analgesia and excellent safety.

R&D: Fully Committed to Advancing Innovative Product Development with Enhanced R&D Investment

During the reporting period, the Group had two innovative products approved for marketing by the NMPA, namely Putanning (Meloxicam Injection (II)) and Anqixin (Recombinant Human Coagulation Factor VIIa N01 for Injection). In the first half of 2025, the Group’s sales of innovative products reached RMB7.8 billion, a year-on-year increase of 27.2%. In addition to innovative products, the Group had 5 generic drugs approved for marketing by the NMPA. The overall revenue of generic drugs achieved positive growth in the first half of 2025.

The Group has always placed the utmost importance on R&D, continuously improving its R&D capabilities and speed. It considers R&D the foundation for its sustainable development and has continuously increased its investment in R&D. For the six months ended 30 June 2025, R&D costs amounted to approximately RMB3,187.56 million, representing approximately 18.1% of the Group’s revenue. Including capitalised R&D expenditure, approximately 95.7% was recognised in the statement of profit or loss.

Prospect: Deepening Innovation and Global Expansion to Accelerate the Building of Global Pharmaceutical Innovation Competitiveness

China’s pharmaceutical industry is currently embracing historic growth opportunities. With the national strategy of innovation-driven development as the guidance, the country’s biopharmaceutical innovation capabilities have witnessed significant enhancement, such that the R&D of innovative drugs has evolved from the positioning of the “passive mover” towards the “paralleled player,” or even the “market leader” on the global stage. Chinese innovative drugs not only gains strong momentum for growth in the domestic market, but also steadily makes their presence internationally, thus being widely recognized and becoming an indispensable impetus in the innovative pharmaceutical industry worldwide. As the industry leader, the Group remains deeply committed to four core therapeutic areas – oncology, liver/metabolic diseases, respiratory diseases, and surgery/analgesia. The Group aims to be a leading global pharmaceutical company through delivering innovative therapies for patients.

While being firmly rooted in the Chinese market, the Group is expanding its strategic horizon to embrace global opportunities, and leveraging internationalization to accelerate its innovation and development. In the meantime, the Group is vigorously promoting its global strategic collaboration deployments through diversified approaches of collaborations such as business development (BD), strategic acquisitions, etc. In July 2025, the Group announced the full acquisition of LaNova Medicines. LaNova Medicines boasts world-leading antibody discovery and ADC technology platforms, including the Tumor Microenvironment Specific Antibody Development Platform (LM-TME™), the Targeted Antibody Discovery Platform (LM-Abs™), the New Generation ADC Platform (LM-ADC™), and the T-cell Engager Platform (LM-TCE™). The acquisition will further enhance the Group’s innovative R&D capabilities and accelerate the growth of the Group’s innovative business. In addition, the LaNova Medicines’ outstanding and efficient R&D team will join the Group to further strengthen its innovation and R&D talent pool, ensuring the sustained delivery of high-quality innovation outcomes, and supporting the long term development of the Group’s innovation ecosystem.

Looking ahead, the Group will remain focused on innovation, while enhancing R&D efficiency and quality across its four major therapeutic areas. The Group will also accelerate its progress of internationalization, thereby striving for rapid business expansion alongside steady performance improvement.

