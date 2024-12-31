Soluna Reports Q2’25 Results

Steady gross margin, continued improvement in Three Month Adjusted EBITDA of +$2.3 million since Q3 2024, and energized Dorothy 2

ALBANY, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SLNH #SLNH–Soluna Holdings, Inc. (“Soluna” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SLNH), a developer of green data centers for intensive computing applications, including Bitcoin mining and AI, announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.




“Second quarter results demonstrate continued Adjusted EBITDA improvement and margin strength in our operating sites. In Q2, we also welcomed our first customers into Project Dorothy 2, the expansion of our first major site in Texas. We rebuilt our capital raising toolkit, secured our first at-the-market offering issuance, and prepared for a successful equity offering in July. We expanded our partnership with Spring Lane Capital to help launch our next flagship data center, Project Kati. We are now focused on scale,” said John Belizaire, CEO of Soluna Holdings.

“We are pleased to report the fourth quarter in a row of Adjusted EBITDA growth, improving by 25.5% ($0.4M) in Q2 over the prior quarter amidst market softness in Hashprice, while maintaining a steady 19% gross margin,” said John Tunison, CFO of Soluna.

Q2 2025 Operational and Corporate Highlights:

  • Project Kati Land Secured and Subsequently Closed $20M to Launch 35 MW Kati 1 – Soluna has secured land and $20M in funding from Spring Lane Capital to begin construction on Kati 1, the first 35 MW phase of our 166 MW wind-powered data center. Construction is expected to begin in Q3, with initial energization targeted for early 2026.
  • Expanded Hosting Deployments with Key Customers – Increased deployments of existing partners Blockware, Compass Mining, and other Top-tier Miners, as Dorothy 1 space became available and Dorothy 2 came online, deepening relationships with some of the industry’s most established miners.
  • Project Dorothy 2 Construction On Track – All three building phases progressing on schedule, with full energization anticipated in Q4.
  • 295 MW of New Projects Launched in Q2, Including Our First Solar-Powered Data Center – Including wind-powered Projects Hedy and Ellen, and solar-powered Project Annie. We believe these additions mark a major step in scaling Renewable Computing and diversifying our energy mix across Texas.
  • Increased Power Pipeline to 2.8 GW of Long-Term Capacity – With 2.8 GW of long-term clean energy capacity in our pipeline, Soluna anticipates that it will be positioned to meet the rising demand for sustainable computing infrastructure at scale.

Second Quarter Finance and Operations Highlights:

  • Net loss for the three months declined Q2 2024 to Q2 2025 by ($1.4 million) – driven by the above-mentioned Revenue, Gross Profit and SG&A drivers with a $2.9 million increase in Operating Loss, increased by $1.3 million combined higher Interest, Tax and Other Expenses which include consent fees to Preferred B holder and Kati wind farm loss generation fee offset by the prior year loss on convertible debt and warrant revaluation for $5.6 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA improved $0.4 million from Q1 2025 to Q2 2025, primarily driven by a steady 19% gross margin, controlling expenses, and no significant interconnection outages. This resilient progress was despite headwinds from average Hashprice declining by 5% to $51, dampening profit sharing.
  • Adjusted EBITDA declined ($3.0 million) from Q2 2024 to Q2 2025, driven primarily by Bitcoin halving in April 2024 and Hashprice volatility ($0.6M) from fewer machines online and efficiency at Dorothy 1B. Professional fees were higher ($0.2M), including legal costs related to the Standby Equity Purchase Agreement and compliance costs.

    In connection with our successful ATM raise and related fundraising, we incurred ($255) thousand of consent fees paid to the Series B Preferred stockholder. As part of securing land for Project Kati, we incurred ($291) thousand fees for lost power generation on the wind farm.
  • Gross profit for our operating sites in Soluna Digital remained steady compared to the prior quarter Q1 2025, Q2 2025 reported strong cost discipline and gross margin stability, despite a ($0.3M) decline in Demand Response Service gross profit from exiting the seasonally higher winter pricing period.
  • Revenue for Q2 2025 is $6.2 million, a Net Decline of $3.5 million for the three months Year-over-year. Four factors drove the decrease. Bitcoin halving and subsequent Hashprice volatility ($2.0 million), the change in commercial model mix to more Profit Sharing (fully offset by decline in cost of revenue by ($0.8 million) for no Gross Profit impact), lower Prop Mining volume related to site availability and miner efficiency ($0.6 million), and lower Demand Response Services driven by increased participation rate within ERCOT ($0.1 million).
  • Revenue Generation Poised for Growth – We expect Revenue to stabilize and grow as we continue to commission additional MW of Bitcoin Hosting capacity over the next two years, related to Dorothy 2 and Kati 1, as illustrated in the recently published 2025 Earnings Power Presentation.
  • Robust Cash Reserves – Quarter-end unrestricted cash was $9.9 million, a $2.0 million rise since December 31, 2024.
  • General and administrative expenses were flat year-over-year and improved from the prior quarter. Strong cost discipline has enabled these costs to be contained even as site development continues to grow substantially.

Q2 2025 Revenue & Cost of Revenue by Project Site

Soluna Digital

  

(Dollars in thousands)

 

Project

Dorothy

1B

 

Project

Dorothy

1A

 

Project

Dorothy

2

 

Project

Sophie

 

Other

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cryptocurrency mining revenue

 

$

2,861

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

2,861

 

Data hosting revenue

 

 

 

 

 

1,653

 

 

 

210

 

 

 

1,273

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,136

 

Demand response services

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

161

 

 

 

161

 

Total revenue

 

 

2,861

 

 

 

1,653

 

 

 

210

 

 

 

1,273

 

 

 

161

 

 

 

6,158

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of cryptocurrency mining, exclusive of depreciation

 

$

1,767

 

 

$

 

 

 $

 

 

 $

 

 

 $

 

 

 $

1,767

 

Cost of data hosting revenue, exclusive of depreciation

 

 

 

 

 

851

 

 

 

346

 

 

 

420

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,617

 

Cost of cryptocurrency mining revenue- depreciation

 

 

1,074

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,074

 

Cost of data hosting revenue- depreciation

 

 

 

 

 

274

 

 

 

136

 

 

 

102

 

 

 

 

 

 

512

 

Total cost of revenue

 

 

2,841

 

 

 

1,125

 

 

 

482

 

 

 

522

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,970

 
 

Gross profit

 

$

20

 

 

$

528

 

 

$

(272

)

$

751

 

 

$

161

 

 

$

1,188

 

Gross Profit Margin %

 

 

0.7

%

 

 

31.9

%

 

 

(129.5

%)

 

 

59.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

19.3

%

Q2 2024 Revenue & Cost of Revenue by Project Site

Soluna Digital    
(Dollars in thousands)

Project

Dorothy

1B

  

Project

Dorothy

1A

  

Project

Dorothy 2

Project

Sophie

  

Other

  

Total

  
           
Cryptocurrency mining revenue $

4,484

 

 $

 

 $

$

 

 $

 

 $

4,484

 
Data hosting revenue

 

3,567

 

1,331

 

 

4,898

 
Demand response services

 

 

 

293

 

293

 
 
Total revenue

4,484

 

3,567

 

1,331

 

293

 

9,675

 
           
Cost of cryptocurrency mining, exclusive of depreciation

1,883

 

 

 

 

1,883

 
Cost of data hosting revenue, exclusive of depreciation

 

1,758

 

418

 

 

2,176

 
Cost of cryptocurrency mining revenue- depreciation

1,065

  

   

1,065
Cost of data hosting revenue- depreciation

 

 

290

 

151

 

 

441

 
Total cost of revenue $

2,948

 

 $

2,048

 

 $

$

569

 

 $

 

 $

5,565

 
           
Gross Profit $

1,536

 

 $

1,519

 

 $

$

762

 

 $

293

 

 $

4,110

 
Gross Profit Margin %

34.3

%

42.8

%

n/a

57.3

%

100.0

%

42.5

%

The audited financial statements and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2025, are available online.

Our current Investor Presentation can be found here.

Our 2025 Earnings Power Presentation can be found here.

Soluna’s glossary of terms can be found here.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Other examples of forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements of Company plans and objectives, including the completion of Projects Kati 1, Dorothy 2, Hedy, Ellen, and Annie, and the closing of the land purchase for Project Kati, (ii) statements of future economic performance, and (iii) statements of assumptions underlying other statements about the Company or its business. Soluna may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC , in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Soluna’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, further information regarding which is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of the press release, and Soluna undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to figures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), Soluna from time to time may present alternative non-GAAP performance measures, e.g., EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net profit/loss, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow, both on a company basis and on a project-level basis, among others. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation costs, provision for credit losses, loss on sale of fixed assets, impairment on fixed assets, fair value adjustment on Standby Equity Purchase Agreement draws, and loss (gain) on debt extinguishment and revaluation, net. Project-level measures may not take into account a full allocation of corporate expenses. These measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Alternative performance measures are not subject to GAAP or any other generally accepted accounting principles. Other companies may define these terms in different ways. See our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, for an explanation of how management uses these measures in evaluating its operations. Investors should review the non-GAAP reconciliations provided below and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

About Soluna Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLNH)

Soluna is on a mission to make renewable energy a global superpower using computing as a catalyst. The company designs, develops, and operates digital infrastructure that transforms surplus renewable energy into global computing resources. Soluna’s pioneering data centers are strategically co-located with wind, solar, or hydroelectric power plants to support high-performance computing applications, including Bitcoin Mining, Generative AI, and other compute-intensive applications. Soluna’s proprietary software MaestroOS(™) helps energize a greener grid while delivering cost-effective and sustainable computing solutions and superior returns. To learn more, visit solunacomputing.com and follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/solunaholdings/
X (formerly Twitter): x.com/solunaholdings
YouTube: youtube.com/c/solunacomputing
Newsletter: bit.ly/solunasubscribe
Resource Center: solunacomputing.com/resources

Soluna regularly posts important information on its website and encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Soluna investor relations and investor resources sections of its website regularly.

Soluna Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of June 30, 2025 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2024
 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share)

 

June 30, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

$

9,878

 

 

$

7,843

 

Restricted cash

 

 

2,215

 

 

 

1,150

 

Accounts receivable, net (allowance for expected credit losses of $244 at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024)

 

 

2,649

 

 

 

2,693

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

2,236

 

 

 

1,781

 

Equipment held for sale

 

 

 

 

 

28

 

Total Current Assets

 

 

16,978

 

 

 

13,495

 

Restricted cash, noncurrent

 

 

3,060

 

 

 

1,460

 

Other assets

 

 

1,107

 

 

 

2,724

 

Deposits and credits on equipment

 

 

1,046

 

 

 

5,145

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

56,521

 

 

 

47,283

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

12,957

 

 

 

17,620

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

283

 

 

 

313

 

Total Assets

 

$

91,952

 

 

$

88,040

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

3,942

 

 

$

2,840

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

5,934

 

 

 

6,785

 

Accrued interest payable

 

 

3,286

 

 

 

2,275

 

Contract liability

 

 

19,348

 

 

 

20,015

 

Current portion of debt

 

 

13,255

 

 

 

14,444

 

Income tax payable

 

 

62

 

 

 

37

 

Customer deposits

 

 

1,962

 

 

 

1,416

 

Operating lease liability

 

 

63

 

 

 

61

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

 

47,852

 

 

 

47,873

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

 

333

 

 

 

235

 

Long-term debt

 

 

10,021

 

 

 

7,061

 

Operating lease liability

 

 

220

 

 

 

252

 

Deferred tax liability, net

 

 

4,207

 

 

 

5,257

 

Total Liabilities

 

 

62,633

 

 

 

60,678

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 10)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9.0% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, $25.00 liquidation preference; authorized 6,040,000; 4,953,545 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

 

 

5

 

 

 

5

 

Series B Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, authorized 187,500; 62,500 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, authorized 75,000,000; 19,095,863 shares issued and 19,055,122 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and 10,647,761 shares issued and 10,607,020 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024

 

 

19

 

 

 

11

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

323,557

 

 

 

315,607

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(329,242

)

 

 

(314,304

)

Common stock in treasury, at cost, 40,741 shares at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

 

 

(13,798

)

 

 

(13,798

)

Total Soluna Holdings, Inc. Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity

 

 

(19,459

)

 

 

(12,479

)

Non-Controlling Interest

 

 

48,778

 

 

 

39,841

 

Total Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

29,319

 

 

 

27,362

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

$

91,952

 

 

$

88,040

 
 

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

Soluna Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cryptocurrency mining revenue

 

$

2,861

 

 

$

4,484

 

 

$

5,860

 

 

$

10,880

 

Data hosting revenue

 

 

3,136

 

 

 

4,898

 

 

 

5,538

 

 

 

10,176

 

Demand response service revenue

 

 

161

 

 

 

293

 

 

 

668

 

 

 

1,168

 

High-performance computing service revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

 

Total revenue

 

 

6,158

 

 

 

9,675

 

 

 

12,094

 

 

 

22,224

 

Operating costs:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of cryptocurrency mining revenue, exclusive of depreciation

 

 

1,767

 

 

 

1,883

 

 

 

3,721

 

 

 

3,724

 

Cost of data hosting revenue, exclusive of depreciation

 

 

1,617

 

 

 

2,176

 

 

 

2,945

 

 

 

4,427

 

Cost of high-performance computing services

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

 

Cost of cryptocurrency mining revenue- depreciation

 

 

1,074

 

 

 

1,065

 

 

 

2,147

 

 

 

2,152

 

Cost of data hosting revenue- depreciation

 

 

512

 

 

 

441

 

 

 

913

 

 

 

877

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total costs of revenue

 

 

4,970

 

 

 

5,565

 

 

 

9,733

 

 

 

11,180

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative expenses, exclusive of depreciation and amortization

 

 

5,397

 

 

 

5,382

 

 

 

11,344

 

 

 

9,378

 

Depreciation and amortization associated with general and administrative expenses

 

 

2,403

 

 

 

2,403

 

 

 

4,807

 

 

 

4,805

 

Total general and administrative expenses

 

 

7,800

 

 

 

7,785

 

 

 

16,151

 

 

 

14,183

 

Impairment on fixed assets

 

 

12

 

 

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

130

 

Operating loss

 

 

(6,624

)

 

 

(3,675

)

 

 

(13,802

)

 

 

(3,269

)

Interest expense

 

 

(1,196

)

 

 

(449

)

 

 

(2,034

)

 

 

(873

)

(Loss) gain on debt extinguishment and revaluation, net

 

 

 

 

 

(5,600

)

 

 

551

 

 

 

(8,698

)

Loss on sale of fixed assets

 

 

(22

)

 

 

(21

)

 

 

(22

)

 

 

(21

)

Other expense, net

 

 

(546

)

 

 

(49

)

 

 

(860

)

 

 

(25

)

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(8,388

)

 

 

(9,794

)

 

 

(16,167

)

 

 

(12,886

)

Income tax benefit, net

 

 

608

 

 

 

649

 

 

 

1,033

 

 

 

1,197

 

Net loss

 

 

(7,780

)

 

 

(9,145

)

 

 

(15,134

)

 

 

(11,689

)

(Less) Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest

 

 

(398

)

 

 

1,728

 

 

 

(196

)

 

 

4,438

 

Net loss attributable to Soluna Holdings, Inc.

 

$

(7,382

)

 

$

(10,873

)

 

$

(14,938

)

 

$

(16,127

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and Diluted loss per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic & Diluted loss per share

 

$

(0.69

)

 

$

(2.97

)

 

$

(1.55

)

 

$

(5.68

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding (Basic and Diluted)

 

 

14,991,125

 

 

 

4,563,696

 

 

 

13,473,983

 

 

 

3,683,558

 
 

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

Soluna Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

 

2025

 

2024

Operating Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(15,134

)

 

$

(11,689

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation expense

 

 

3,121

 

 

 

3,091

 

Amortization expense

 

 

4,746

 

 

 

4,743

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

3,789

 

 

 

2,029

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

(1,051

)

 

 

(1,259

)

Impairment on fixed assets

 

 

12

 

 

 

130

 

Provision for credit losses

 

 

 

 

 

244

 

Amortization of operating lease asset

 

 

30

 

 

 

122

 

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment and revaluation, net

 

 

(551

)

 

 

8,698

 

Amortization of deferred financing costs and discount on notes

 

 

338

 

 

 

59

 

SEPA fair value revaluation

 

 

118

 

 

 

 

Loss on sale of fixed assets

 

 

22

 

 

 

21

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

44

 

 

 

(486

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

(455

)

 

 

(10,767

)

Other long-term assets

 

 

1,607

 

 

 

1

 

Accounts payable

 

 

1,102

 

 

 

353

 

Contract liability

 

 

(667

)

 

 

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

(30

)

 

 

(123

)

Other liabilities and customer deposits

 

 

644

 

 

 

(404

)

Accrued liabilities and interest payable

 

 

1,042

 

 

 

1,764

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

(1,273

)

 

 

(3,473

)

Investing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(12,365

)

 

 

(278

)

Purchases of intangible assets

 

 

(83

)

 

 

(64

)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

 

 

 

 

 

215

 

Deposits on equipment, net

 

 

4,099

 

 

 

(2,096

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(8,349

)

 

 

(2,223

)

Financing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from common stock warrant exercises

 

 

 

 

 

2,304

 

Proceeds from sale of common stock on SEPA

 

 

2,005

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from notes

 

 

5,269

 

 

 

13,220

 

Proceeds from sale of common stock on ATM

 

 

2,178

 

 

 

 

Payments on notes and deferred financing costs

 

 

(3,275

)

 

 

(1,910

)

Payments on ATM

 

 

(132

)

 

 

 

Contributions from non-controlling interest

 

 

11,852

 

 

 

 

Distributions to non-controlling interest

 

 

(3,575

)

 

 

(5,776

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

14,322

 

 

 

7,838

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Increase in cash & restricted cash

 

 

4,700

 

 

 

2,142

 

Cash & restricted cash – beginning of period

 

 

10,453

 

 

 

10,367

 

Cash & restricted cash – end of period

 

$

15,153

 

 

$

12,509

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest paid on debt

 

 

685

 

 

 

203

 

Warrant consideration in relation to convertible notes and revaluation of warrant liability

 

 

 

 

 

7,648

 

Notes converted to common stock

 

 

 

 

 

3,712

 

Noncash membership distribution accrual

 

 

323

 

 

 

456

 

Warrant consideration in relation to Soluna Cloud

 

 

 

 

 

314

 

Fair value consideration for Green Cloud issuance of shares

 

 

810

 

 

 

 
 

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

Segment Information

The following table details revenue, cost of revenues, and other operating costs for the Company’s reportable segments for three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, and reconciles to net income (loss) on the consolidated statements of operations:

For the three months ended June 30, 2025
 

 

 

Cryptocurrency

Mining

 

Data

Center

Hosting

 

High-

Performance

Computing

Services

 

Total

Segment Revenue: Revenue from external customers

 

$

2,861

 

 

$

3,136

 

 

$

 

 

$

5,997

 

Reconciliation of revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Demand response revenue (a)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

161

 

Total consolidated revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,158

 

Less: Segment cost of revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Utility costs

 

1,278

 

 

 

471

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,749

 

Wages, benefits, and employee related costs

 

203

 

 

 

531

 

 

 

 

 

 

734

 

Facilities and Equipment costs

 

250

 

 

 

521

 

 

 

 

 

 

771

 

Cost of revenue- depreciation

 

1,074

 

 

 

512

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,586

 

Other cost of revenue*

 

148

 

 

 

364

 

 

 

 

 

 

512

 

Total segment cost of revenue

 

2,953

 

 

 

2,399

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,352

 

General and administrative expenses

 

40

 

 

 

94

 

 

 

110

 

 

 

244

 

Impairment on fixed assets

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

 

 

 

12

 

Segment operating income (loss)

 

$

(132

)

 

$

631

 

 

$

(110

)

 

$

389

 

For the three months ended June 30, 2024
 

 

 

Cryptocurrency

Mining

 

Data

Center

Hosting

 

High-

Performance

Computing

Services

 

Total

Segment Revenue: Revenue from external customers

 

$

4,484

 

 

$

4,898

 

 

$

 

 

$

9,382

 

Reconciliation of revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Demand response revenue (a)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

293

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,675

 

Less: Segment cost of revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Utility costs

 

 

1,322

 

 

 

1,363

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,685

 

Wages, benefits, and employee related costs

 

 

190

 

 

 

468

 

 

 

 

 

 

658

 

Facilities and Equipment costs

 

 

336

 

 

 

323

 

 

 

 

 

 

659

 

Cost of revenue- depreciation

 

 

1,065

 

 

 

441

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,506

 

Other cost of revenue*

 

 

127

 

 

 

92

 

 

 

 

 

 

219

 

Total segment cost of revenue

 

 

3,040

 

 

 

2,687

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,727

 

General and administrative expenses

 

 

106

 

 

 

146

 

 

 

58

 

 

 

310

 

Impairment on fixed assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment operating income

 

$

1,338

 

 

$

2,065

 

 

$

(58

)

 

$

3,345

 

(a)

Demand response service revenue is included as a reconciling item of total revenue and not included as part of segment gross profit or loss.

 

 

*

Other cost of revenue includes insurance, outside service costs and margins, and general costs.

The following table presents the reconciliation of segment operating income (loss) to net income (loss) before taxes:

 

 

For the three months ended June 30,

 

 

2025

 

2024

Segment operating income

 

$

389

 

 

$

3,345

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciling Items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Elimination of intercompany costs

 

 

381

 

 

 

162

 

Other revenue (a)

 

 

161

 

 

 

293

 

General and administrative, exclusive of depreciation and amortization (b)

 

 

(5,152

)

 

 

(5,072

)

General and administrative, depreciation and amortization

 

 

(2,403

)

 

 

(2,403

)

Interest expense

 

 

(1,196

)

 

 

(449

)

Loss on debt extinguishment and revaluation, net

 

 

 

 

 

(5,600

)

Loss on sale of fixed assets

 

 

(22

)

 

 

(21

)

Other expense, net

 

 

(546

)

 

 

(49

)

Net loss before taxes

 

$

(8,388

)

 

$

(9,794

)

(a)

Demand response service revenue is included as a reconciling item of total revenue and not included as part of segment gross profit or loss

 

 

(b)

The reconciling general and administrative expense, exclusive of depreciation and amortization represent corporate and unallocated general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.

Contacts

John Tunison

Chief Financial Officer

Soluna Holdings, Inc.

ir@soluna.io

