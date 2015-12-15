Sparkeey Joins British Beauty Council

Photo Courtesy of: Sparkeey

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sparkeey is delighted to announce it has joined as a Patron of the British Beauty Council. This milestone marks a step forward in the mission to redefine how Gen Z and Gen Alpha experience identity, time, connection, and digital intent. With a platform built at the intersection of innovation, emotional intelligence, and Gen ZA infrastructure, Sparkeey, represented by founder Nico Asha Venkataramani, will actively contribute to the Council’s Investments, Innovation, and Technology pillar, in shaping the dialogue around beauty’s next digital wave of creativity and innovation.

“We are delighted to welcome Sparkeey as a Patron,” Millie Kendall OBE, Founder and CEO at the British Beauty Council, shared. “As an emerging platform designed to bring together communities in new ways, the app offers a unique opportunity for both brands and consumers to connect. As we continue to build out the Council’s work in areas of technology and innovation, we are pleased to be able to tap into Sparkeey’s knowledge as a startup venture in the space.”

“As Sparkeey continues to grow across Europe, this partnership with the British Beauty Council reinforces our commitment to building expressive, sustainable, and intelligent tech that reflects the future,” said Nico Asha.

About Sparkeey

Sparkeey is a mobile calendaring app designed for Z and Alpha generations, reimagining calendar, identity and business by merging functionality with vibe and cultural relevance. With a U.S. patent pending and EU design registration, Sparkeey’s behaviour design is tailored for Gen Z , moving towards a 3 day worklife reality schedule. Developed for founders, Influencers, Graduate students, Creator economy digital nomads, and hybrid professionals, Sparkeey turns the calendar into a tool for personal expression, efficient collaboration, and lifestyle alignment while addressing Gen Z views on wellness, convenience, environment, and happiness.

