Sylogist Ltd. Announces Details of Its Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – August 4, 2025) – Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) (“Sylogist” or the “Company”), a leading public sector SaaS company, is pleased to announce that its financial statements for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 will be released before markets open on August 14th, 2025.

The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on August 14th, 2025. Bill Wood, Sylogist’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sujeet Kini, Sylogist’s Chief Financial Officer, will review the Company’s financial results and business performance.

Conference Call Details
Date: Thursday, August 14, 2025
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-833-752-3805 [North America]
1-647-846-8841 [International]

Webcast link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=uGJftki6

Read moreUltimate Guide: Everything You Need to Know About Industry 4.0

This conference call will be recorded and available for replay on the Company’s website.

About Sylogist
Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to over 2,000 public sector customers globally across the government, nonprofit, and education verticals. The Company’s stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist, inclusive of full financial statements together with Management’s Discussion and Analysis, can be found at www.sylogist.com or at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information contact:

Sujeet Kini, CFO
Sylogist Ltd.

Read moreHow Manufacturing Businesses Are Being Affected by the Robot Revolution

(416) 491-8004
ir@sylogist.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/261070

Related Stories

Imagen Network (IMAGE) Introduces Smart Community Hubs for Decentralized Social Collaboration

Rodriguez Law Firm Enhances Client Services with Addition of Bilingual Spanish-English Attorney Dagoberto Rodriguez

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight Marks a Decade of Excellence with 10-Year Rising Stars Recognition

Aeries Technology (AERT) Launches AeriesOne to Accelerate Generative-AI Transformation for Mid-Market Private-Equity Portfolio Companies

Stealth Startups CEO Guy Costantini Shares Belief-Driven Leadership Model on DesignRush Podcast

Sequans Acquires 85 Additional BTC and Now Holds 3,157 BTC

You may have missed

Imagen Network (IMAGE) Introduces Smart Community Hubs for Decentralized Social Collaboration

Rodriguez Law Firm Enhances Client Services with Addition of Bilingual Spanish-English Attorney Dagoberto Rodriguez

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight Marks a Decade of Excellence with 10-Year Rising Stars Recognition

Sylogist Ltd. Announces Details of Its Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Aeries Technology (AERT) Launches AeriesOne to Accelerate Generative-AI Transformation for Mid-Market Private-Equity Portfolio Companies

error: Content is protected !!