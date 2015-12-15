Bryan Tipp’s decade-plus of Super Lawyers recognition reinforces Tipp Coburn Lockwood’s sustained reputation in personal injury, employment law, and criminal defense. This year’s achievement further extends the firm’s streak of statewide recognition for exceptional leadership and excellence.

Missoula, Montana–(Newsfile Corp. – August 26, 2025) – Tipp Coburn Lockwood, P.C., a long-standing Missoula law firm, is proud to announce that senior attorney Bryan Charles Tipp has once again received the Super Lawyers Honor. This marks the 11th consecutive year that Super Lawyers has recognized attorney Tipp for his outstanding achievements as a top-rated Montana Missoula personal injury attorney.

Tipp Coburn Lockwood P.C. Celebrates 11 Consecutive Years of Super Lawyers Recognition for Senior Attorney Bryan Charles Tipp

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/263906_90730db90468aa3e_002full.jpg

Super Lawyers is a prestigious rating service that recognizes the top attorneys nationwide. Candidates are evaluated through Super Lawyers’ patented selection process of peer input and independent research, ensuring that the designation is awarded to the top 5% of attorneys across practice areas. For over a decade (2015 to 2025), Bryan Tipp of Tipp Coburn Lockwood has been named to the prestigious Super Lawyers roster, placing him among the top five percent of attorneys in Montana. Being named to the Super Lawyers list for more than a decade signals attorney Tipp’s sustained professional achievement and the ongoing respect he has earned from his peers and the legal industry.

Beyond reflecting attorney Tipp’s sustained excellence in personal injury, criminal defense, and DUI/DWI representation, this 11-year streak also reinforces Tipp Coburn Lockwood’s long-standing reputation for legal excellence. The consistent recognition has placed the firm among respected law firms in Montana. It continues to highlight the skill, dedication, and collective commitment to advocacy of the Tipp Coburn Lockwood team.

Since its founding in 1959, Tipp Coburn Lockwood has successfully represented clients throughout Montana. Built to provide high-quality, compassionate legal assistance for Montana residents, Tipp Coburn Lockwood has grown into the go-to Montana Missoula employment law firm. The firm is also recognized for its fierce advocacy for individuals and families facing personal injury, employment law, motor vehicle accidents, and criminal defense cases. The firm’s Montana Missoula personal injury attorneys combine legal experience with a client-focused approach to ensure clients get the best outcomes.

The 2025 Super Lawyers Honor extends Tipp Coburn Lockwood’s streak of statewide recognitions for its exceptional results in handling complex legal issues. The firm holds honors and awards, including the Outstanding Law Firm award by the Montana Innocence Project. Its attorneys have been named to the National Trial Lawyers, the National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys, and the Montana Innocence Project.

As the firm celebrates this latest Super Lawyers Recognition, it reaffirms its commitment to its people-first approach and emphasizes its dedication to continuing to serve public interests. Tipp Coburn Lockwood remains dedicated to building on its foundation of achievements and community service to continually uphold the highest standards of legal excellence while expanding its capacity to serve Montana, Missoula. For the firm, the 11-year streak is a reflection of its enduring values, proven track record, and steadfast dedication to the clients and community it serves.

Visit Tipp Coburn Lockwood for more information on its award-winning legal services.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263906