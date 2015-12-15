Traliant Expands Anti-Money Laundering and Insider Trading Training to Protect Against Legal and Financial Compliance Risks

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Traliant, a leader in online compliance training, today announced new and enhanced courses designed to help employers protect their organizations from legal and financial-related risks tied to Money Laundering (AML) and insider trading. A new Global Anti-Money Laundering course, updated and U.S Anti-Money Laundering, and updated Avoiding Insider Trading, educate employees on key laws and regulations and provide strategies to identify, avoid and report these illegal practices.

In 2024, $4.6 billion in AML fines were levied against organizations, and at least 26 distinct U.S. insider trading cases were reported in the first nine months alone. This data underscores the steep legal, financial and reputational risks of inadequate employee training.

“Money laundering and insider trading risks extend far beyond banks and financial departments,” said John Brushwood, Legal Counsel at Traliant. “These threats can arise in any workplace, in any industry. Equipping employees with the tools to spot and respond to them is essential.”

Mobile-optimized for any device, Traliant’s courses feature interactive, real world scenarios and practical guidance for identifying risks, taking preventative actions and reporting concerns. Developed by legal and compliance experts, the courses include:

Global Anti-Money Laundering: Overview of both global AML compliance obligations, sanctions compliance and international AML laws, regulations and penalties.

US Anti-Money Laundering: A shortened course for US-only organizations covering financial institutions’ obligations under the Bank Secrecy Act, FinCEN and related AML laws.

Avoiding Insider Training: For employees with access to material non-public information (MNPI). The course covers SEC enforcement, insider tipping and shadow trading, and defining confidential information.

