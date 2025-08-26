TransNusa Focuses on Organic Growth to Strengthen Network Connectivity in China

TransNusa Increases Flight Options For Two Routes From Manado

PT TransNusa Aviation Mandiri converts two chartered flights from Manado to scheduled commercial flights

Tickets sale for Manado to Shanghai and Manado to Shenzhen started on July 29, 2025

TransNusa continuously expands international route and starts strengthening Manado base in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Aug 11, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – FOCUSING on organic growth, TransNusa converts two charter flight routes between Manado and Shanghai as well as Manado and Shenzhen to scheduled commercial routes, starting 8 September and 2 October, respectively.

TransNusa Group Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Bernard Francis said while the Manado-Shenzhen scheduled commercial flight is direct, the Manado-Shanghai flight plan has a stop-over of between 30 to 35 minutes at the Clark International Airport.

“Our main priority and focus is to create new exciting routes for our passengers and offer seamless and fast travels, whether through direct routes or transits routes.” Datuk Francis said, explaining that the Manado-Clark-Shenzhen route is very popular among tourists.

“With the launch of these new commercial routes, we hope to provide tourists from Manado and China additional options to travel,” Datuk Francis said, adding that TransNusa will also provide its passengers with options to visit other major tourist destinations from Manado, such as Bali, also known as Indonesia’s Island of Gods.

Details of the new Routes

From October 2, TransNusa will be operating three flights a week from Manado’s Sam Ratulangi International Airport to Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport. The TransNusa flight, 8B 175, will depart Manado at 21.10pm and arrive at the Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport at 01.00am while TransNusa flight, 8B 176, will depart Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport at 02.00am and arrive in Manado at 05.50am.

TransNusa will be operating the Manado-Shenzhen route three times weekly. The Manado-Shenzhen route scheduled commercial flights are on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday while the Shenzhen-Manado route scheduled commercial flights will be on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

TransNusa’s scheduled Manado-Shenzhen flight ticket price starts from as low as IDR3.499.000, CNY1.525 and USD226 while it’s schedule flight from Manado to Shanghai ticket price starts from as low as IDR3.988.000, CNY1.688 and USD257. TransNusa tickets are available for purchase at transnusa.co.id and all other main online travel agent platforms worldwide.

Meanwhile, the TransNusa flight, 8B 101, from Manado will depart at 14.00pm and arrive at the Clark International Airport at 16.40pm. The flight will depart Clark International Airport at 17.15pm and arrive at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport at 20.55pm. The flight, 8B 102, will depart the Shanghai Pudong International Airport at 23.05pm and arrive at Clark International Airport at 02.30am. The TransNusa 8B 102, will depart Clark International Airport at 03.00am and arrive at Manado’s Sam Ratulangi International Airport at 05.30am.

Datuk Bernard said that TransNusa will operate the six hours 50 minutes scheduled commercial flight route 3 times week. TransNusa’s scheduled commercial flight from Manado will depart on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

For both the newly introduced scheduled commercial flights, Datuk Bernard said TransNusa will be utilizing its C909 jet airliner, which has only 95 seats, to ensure that passengers travel with comfort.

Datuk Bernard Francis…TransNusa offers new flight options for its passengers

Brief History On TransNusa

TransNusa, which had to close business due to the Covid-19 pandemic was injected with new shareholders and management team in 2022. The airline opened its doors for business in October and within six months, in April 2023, launched its first international flight from Jakarta to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

After which, under the new leadership of Datuk Francis, and the new management team, the airline successfully launched three more new international routes by the end of 2023. In 2024, the airline continued growing its international and domestic route and at the same time recording historical firsts that also became a significant industry first for the Indonesian aviation industry.

Since April 2023, TransNusa has been making headlines in Malaysia, Singapore, China and around the world with news of being the first airline in Indonesia and the world to develop and introduce a new domestic route connecting Bali and diving haven, Manado. TransNusa also became the second Indonesian airline to receive approval to fly to China and provided Indonesians with more pricing and route options to China.

TransNusa’s aggressive international growth strategy combined with its domestic business operations approach has enabled the airline to be the fastest growing airline in South East Asia.

About TransNusa

TransNusa Airline, is a Premium Service Carrier. After the take-over, in February 2024, the airline rebranded itself from being a Low-Cost Carrier to a Premium Service Carrier in line with its upgraded aircrafts that offers better comfort as well as based on the flexibility and quality of the services offered.

TransNusa, which received its AOC certification on 9th September 2022, launch its first three A320 operations on 6th October, 14th October and 12th December, 2022. In 2023, TransNusa introduced a new business model making it the first Premium Service Carrier in the Asia Pacific region. TransNusa introduced its first international flight on 14th April, 2023. The airline is currently has bases in Jakarta, Bali and Manado.

The airline currently flies from Jakarta to Yogyakarta, Bali, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Subang, Malaysia and Guangzhou, China. It also flies from Bali to Jakarta and Manado. TransNusa will be launching its scheduled Bali to Perth route on March 20th and its Bali to Guangzhou route on April13th. TransNusa made history when it became the second Indonesian airline to fly to China and the first Indonesian airline to launch a Premium Service Carrier business model.

Passengers can book their flights on the TransNusa website (www.transnusa.co.id), through authorized travel agents in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, or by contacting the airline’s customer service centre at, +62216310888. For the Singaporean market, passengers can contact TransNusa’s General Sales Agent, Chariot Travels Pte Ltd, at +65 86602719 for assistance.

TransNusa’s Primary Media Contact:

Trina Thomas Raj

trina@myqaseh.org

+60124992672 (watsapp)

Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com