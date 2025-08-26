Trident Drives Engagement for Singapore’s National Day Parade 2025

Company encourages fans to join the fun and celebrate “SG60” via Tridentity GO, connecting local merchants with customers

SINGAPORE, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. (“Trident” or the “Company,” NASDAQ: TDTH), a Singapore-based catalyst for digital transformation and Web 3.0 activation, is the proud sponsor of Singapore’s National Day Parade 2025 (NDP 2025) and is driving a national campaign centered around its blockchain-based identity platform, Tridentity, creating fun and rewarding moments for all.

This year, as Singapore celebrates its 60th National Day (SG60) on August 9, Trident is honored to be the Principal Partner of NDP 2025. Trident is inviting everyone to join the celebration through its exciting Tridentity GO campaign and app engagement initiative, connecting local merchants with customers.

About Tridentity GO

Tridentity GO is a nationwide digital campaign running from early July to the end of August that turns celebrating SG60 into a fun and interactive experience. Through the Tridentity app, users get to explore exclusive SG60 deals from over 70 local merchants across dining, lifestyle, wellness, and more.

Here’s how it works — users collect digital “stamps” by:

Logging in daily to the app

Answering quiz questions about Singapore’s history and culture

Purchasing or redeeming special SG60 merchant deals

Participants can collect enough stamps to unlock guaranteed prizes and gain entry into a big lucky drawing happening in early September, with silver and gold prizes up for grabs. It’s a campaign that mixes learning, rewards, and support for local businesses into a game everyone can enjoy.

Midway Highlights

About halfway through the campaign, over 60 users have already hit the big milestone by collecting 60 stamps and claiming prizes. The campaign is still running strong, so it’s not too late to join in.

Tridentity also ran a special on-site promotion on July 26 during the NDP rehearsal at Suntec Convention Centre. It was an exclusive event for NDP performers to boost campaign awareness, adding more excitement to the community celebration.

Supporting Local Businesses

One of the key goals of the Tridentity GO campaign is to spotlight and support Singapore’s vibrant local merchant community. By offering SG60 exclusive deals via the app, the campaign helps channel traffic, boosting awareness and sales for many homegrown brands.

In combining its role as Principal Partner of NDP 2025 with this digital celebration, Tridentity is helping Singaporeans connect in a new, tech-savvy way with their heritage — and with local businesses they love.

“Joining NDP 2025 as a Principal Partner is an honor for us at Trident,” said Soon Huat Lim, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Trident.” With the Tridentity GO campaign, we aim to bring the community closer to the SG60 celebration in an interactive and rewarding way. It’s about more than technology — it’s about embracing our heritage, supporting local businesses, and giving everyone a chance to celebrate this important milestone together.”

Join the Celebration

The focus of the campaign is all about the ongoing journey and the joy of participation. There’s still time to start collecting stamps, unlock exclusive deals, and be part of this meaningful digital tribute to SG60.

Through the Tridentity GO campaign, Trident brings a fresh, engaging way to celebrate National Day — where technology meets community spirit, and everyone wins.

About Trident

Trident is a leading catalyst for digital transformation in technology optimization and Web 3.0 activation. Its flagship product, Tridentity, is a blockchain-based identity platform that is designed to deliver secure single-sign-on authentication across diverse industries. Trident’s mission is to become a global leader in Web 3.0 enablement, connecting organizations to reliable and secure digital infrastructure with optimized user experiences, with a strong focus on Southern Africa and other high-growth markets.

