VCREDIT 2025 Interim Results: Driving High-Quality Growth through a Solidified Digital Financial Ecosystem and Strategic Advancement

HONG KONG, Aug 26, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – VCREDIT Holdings Limited (“VCREDIT” or the “Group”; stock code: 2003.HK), a leading independent online consumer finance provider in China, announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025 (the “Period”).

In the first half of 2025, despite a persistently complex and challenging external environment coupled with sluggish global trade growth, China’s GDP demonstrated relative stability. The Group proactively adjusted its business strategies by strengthening risk controls and enhancing operational efficiency, while further consolidating its business framework to maintain and support a secure and compliant digital financial ecosystem. During the Period, loan origination volume in the Chinese mainland reached RMB 38.0 billion, a year-on-year increase of 40.6%.

During the Period, the Group continued to optimize its risk models, innovate products and services, and elevate technical standards to focus on higher-quality borrowers. Alongside fintech innovation and enhanced risk management, the Group prioritized protecting borrowers’ consumer rights and personal data security in response to evolving industry regulations. The interim results and performance fully demonstrated the resilience and flexibility of the Group’s development strategy, business model and operations. For the first half of 2025, the Group’s Total Income was RMB 2.5 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 43.8%; Adjusted Net Profit was recorded at RMB 218.0 million, a year-on-year increase of 80.5%. The Board has recommended the payment of an interim dividend of HK 5 cents per share.

Deepening AI deployment and strategic investments in new technologies to reshape the financial service landscape

Technology is the core driver of the Group’s development. In the first half of 2025, the Group continued to advance the application and innovation of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies across business scenarios. Through technological breakthroughs such as the Hummingbir’ 2.0 platform upgrade, the development of the ChatBI tool, and the implementation of a multi-agent collaboration system powered by the ‘Sunbird AI Hub’, the Group has built an intelligent ecosystem covering the entire chain of research and development, risk control, and business operations.

The Hummingbird 2.0 platform upgrade introduced a dual-engine approach combining visual strategy configuration with intelligent scenario validation, significantly improving risk identification accuracy and response efficiency while providing critical technical support for the intelligent transformation of the Group’s risk control systems. During the Period, the Group also accelerated the adoption of AI-powered programming across various work scenarios, establishing a new paradigm for technology R&D. The proportion of AI-generated code rose to 25%, significantly improving the productivity and code quality of the Group’s system development and data analysis teams, thereby effectively supporting rapid business growth.

The Group is actively expanding its presence in emerging technologies through a strategic investment in EXIO Group, one of the first virtual asset trading platforms (VATP) licensed in Hong Kong. This investment is instrumental in exploring synergies between traditional finance and virtual assets, while enhancing asset security and the user experience. Viewing next-generation technologies like AI as a strategic pillar, the Group is focused on pioneering new business models and asset classes, and is committed to building a more efficient and secure financial ecosystem within a compliant framework to unlock new opportunities for business diversification.

Actively expanding high-quality customer acquisition channels and continuously optimizing user experience

During the Period, the Group systematically upgraded its risk-control framework and rebalanced its customer portfolio to accelerate the shift toward higher-quality borrowers. By deepening partnerships with several leading premium platforms, piloting new data sources exclusively for prime borrowers, and strategically raising approval rates for this cohort, the Group has built a robust sample set of high-quality borrowers that continuously informs the refinement of its underwriting policies and risk models. In the first half of 2025, the Group established traffic partnerships with some of China’s top integrated retail e-commerce platforms, leading mobility service providers and premier travel services platforms, leveraging multi-dimensional user profiling to enhance conversion efficiency and achieve simultaneous growth in user scale and quality.

Apart from acquiring new high-quality customers, the Group continued to optimize services for its existing clients. In the first half of 2025, repeat borrowers accounted for 77.9% of the total loan volume. Through a dual-dimensional strategy integrating intent-based and risk-based modeling, the Group advanced tailored financial solutions that optimize credit profiles and funding need alignment. As of 30 June 2025, the Group’s cumulative registered users in the Chinese mainland reached 167million, representing a year-on-year increase of 11.7%.

Enriching a diversified funding pool and jointly building a tech-empowered financial ecosystem

As of the end of June 2025, the Group maintained stable partnerships with 112 external funding institutions, including national joint-stock banks, consumer finance companies, and trust funds, thus expanding its rich and diversified funding pool. Embracing an open collaboration philosophy, the Group expanded diversified partnerships and co-developed technology output projects to strengthen innovation capabilities. Joint modeling initiatives with leading financial institutions have unlocked precise traffic monetization opportunities, further deepening the integration of the financial ecosystem.

Outlook

To respond to the constantly changing and evolving macro environment, the Group will continue to hone its business strategies and upscale its technology to contribute to further growth in its consumer finance business and fulfil the financial needs of high-quality customers. In addition to growing the existing consumer finance business in China, the Group will also look to expand and diversify its business strategies by investing or collaborating in or acquiring similar, related, or complementary businesses and industries in other jurisdictions including Hong Kong, South-East Asia and Europe. The Group will continue to review potential investment opportunities and business prospects on a constant basis and make suitable investments and acquisitions as opportunities occur.

In addition, the Group intends to continue to execute a series of strategies to promote growth, including streamline and extend its credit solutions to better serve its customers to improve brand recognition and loyalty and creditworthiness of its customer base; enhance risk management capability through deployment of evolving technology and AI; strengthen long-term collaborations with licensed financial institutional partners and other business partners; ensure its business is conducted within applicable regulatory parameters to achieve regulation-centric sustainability; review and assess potential business prospects and invest or collaborate in or acquire similar, related or complementary businesses and industries in China and other jurisdictions; cultivate a dynamic enterprise value and culture and grow its in-house talents.

About VCREDIT Holdings Limited

VCREDIT Holdings Limited (VCREDIT) facilitates loans between financial institutions and individual customers — connecting borrowers (consumers, sole proprietors, and SME owners) with financial institutions. We identify customers in need of financing by collaborating with diverse customer acquisition channels such as DSP advertising platforms. Afterwards we match financial institutional funds to creditworthy borrowers in real time through our proprietary digital technology and AI models. We take measures to articulate key information such as loan interest rates, repayment terms to borrowers. We also take care of client repayment management, thereby maintaining trust between borrowers and financial institutions. Website: https://en.vcredit.com/en-us

