‘Waste-to-Value, Industry Upgrade, and GBA Co-Creation’ Technology Forum Brings Together Top Experts, Driving Green Industry Advancement Through Frontier Technologies

HONG KONG, Aug 4, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – The “Waste-to-Value, Industry Upgrade, and GBA Co-Creation” Technology Forum (the “Forum”), jointly organized by the GBA Economic and Trade Association, GBA Institute, All-China Environment Federation, and “The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) – Absolute Pure EnviroSci Limited (APEL) Joint Laboratory on Health and Environmental Innovation” under APEL, was successfully convened on 29 July 2025 in Hong Kong. The Forum gathered nearly a hundred innovation and technology experts, industry leaders, and business professionals to explore forward-looking topics such as solid waste management and advanced materials application, smart manufacturing for industry upgrade, low-carbon building materials, policy coordination across Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao, and leading-edge advances in smart water quality monitoring and purification. By harnessing technological innovation, the Forum seeks to invigorate the circular economy and inject new momentum into the sustainable development of the Greater Bay Area (GBA).

The event was graced by an illustrious roster of speakers and honored guests, including Miss Diane Wong, JP, Under Secretary for Environment and Ecology Bureau, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR); Mr. Liu Kun, Deputy General Manager, Hunan Construction Investment Group ; Dr. David Chung, Chairman of APEL; Prof. Daniel Cheng, BBS, MH, JP, Honorary President and GBA Honorary Fellow, GBA Economic and Trade Association; Mr. Chan Wing Fai, Deputy Director, All-China Environment Federation; Prof. Yeung King Lun, Professor, Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering and Division of Environment and Sustainability, HKUST. These distinguished guests provided strategic and multi-faceted insights into policy, industry, green innovation, and cross-regional collaboration, offering forward-looking recommendations to support the high-quality development of the Greater Bay Area.

Miss Diane Wong, JP, Under Secretary for Environment and Ecology Bureau, the Government of HKSAR, said, “To drive the low-carbon transition and seize the economic opportunities presented by green development, Hong Kong has established a robust collaborative framework with Mainland cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, actively exploring a regional co-operation model for a ‘Zero-Waste City.’ By harnessing their complementary regional strengths, the Mainland and Hong Kong enhance the recovery and recycling of materials in the Greater Bay Area, thereby advancing the circular economy. Through innovation, partnership, and supportive policies, we can transform environmental challenges into new opportunities. I hope today’s discussion will spark innovative ideas and create more opportunities for collaboration, allowing us to work hand in hand toward a greener future.”

Mr. Liu Kun, Deputy General Manager, Hunan Construction Investment Group, highlighted, “The future of technology belongs to courageous pioneers. By uniting the wisdom of ‘Transforming Waste into Value,’ the spirit of ‘Industry Upgrade,’ and the vision of ‘GBA co-creation,’ we will harness the multi-sectoral advantages of investment and infrastructure and make lasting contributions to Hong Kong’s high-quality and sustainable development.”

Dr. David Chung, Chairman of APEL, stated, “Technology is the driving force behind economic transformation and higher competitiveness in the new era. By harnessing the power of technology, we seek to ‘Transform Waste into Value’, promote industry upgrades, and accelerate green development. Hong Kong is uniquely positioned—through its entrepreneurial spirit, innovative technologies, robust infrastructure, and global connectivity—to nurture a world-class industrial ecosystem. It is vital that government, industry, academia, research, and investment sectors collaborate closely to advance smart manufacturing, green technology, and high-end manufacturing, while deepening synergies with other cities in the GBA. APEL will continue to align with government policies, foster technological integration and environmental innovation, positioning Hong Kong as a model for new industrialization, driving sustainable development locally and globally.”

Prof. Daniel Cheng, BBS, MH, JP, Honorary President and GBA Honorary Fellow, GBA Economic and Trade Association, emphasized “We believe that technological innovation is the cornerstone for high-quality regional economic growth. Today’s forum marks an important step toward a greener, smarter, and more sustainable future. By applying intelligent solid waste processing and resource regeneration technologies, we can significantly reduce environmental burden of waste and transform it into high-value new materials, extending the value chain for green industries and contributing to national goals of carbon peaking and neutrality.”

The Forum gathered nearly a hundred innovation and technology experts, industry leaders, and business professionals, including Miss Diane Wong, JP, Under Secretary for Environment and Ecology Bureau, the Government of the HKSAR (fifth from the right); Mr. Liu Kun, Deputy General Manager, Hunan Construction Investment Group (fourth from the right); Mr. Jackin Jim, Chairman of Yee Hop Holdings Limited (fifth from the left); Dr. David Chung, Chairman of APEL (third from the right); Dr. Pat Yeung, Director of APEL (forth from the left), Dr. Willie Lai, Founder of the GBA Economic and Trade Association (first from the left); Prof. Daniel Cheng, BBS, MH, JP, Honorary President and GBA Honorary Fellow, GBA Economic and Trade Association (third from the left); Mr. Chan Wing Fai, Deputy Director, All-China Environment Federation (second from the right); Dr. Chen Weiguang, Director, Digital Low-Carbon Research Institute, Institute of Innovation and Development of Sciences and Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences (first from the right); and Prof. Yeung King Lun, Professor, Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering and Division of Environment and Sustainability, HKUST (second from the left)

Fly Ash Recycling Technology Emerges as Key Engine for Circular Economy Development in Greater Bay Area

The subsequent “Waste-to-Value, Industry Upgrade, and GBA Co-Creation” technology forum brought together experts and industry leaders from various fields for in-depth discussions on three major themes, injecting fresh insights into green technology and regional industrial upgrading. China’s Solid Waste Pollution Prevention and Control Law mandates the safe disposal and resource utilization of fly ash to minimize environmental pollution. Ms. Huang Jing, Deputy Manager, Overseas Division, Hunan Construction Investment Group, analyzed the advantages and case studies of multi-source solid waste (including fly ash and sludge) treatment and integration with new materials.

Dr. Chen Weiguang, Director of the Digital Low-Carbon Research Institute, Institute of Innovation and Development of Sciences and Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, highlighted that since 2030, China has been progressively reducing landfill disposal of fly ash, encouraging regions with the necessary conditions to achieve zero landfill for incineration residues. Conventional chelation and landfill methods for fly ash—which contains chlorides, heavy metals, and dioxins—are being replaced by innovative two-step processing technology. This approach enables high-value resource recovery, establishing a complete industrial value chain and offering a scalable, replicable solution for near-zero solid waste landfill globally.

At the forum, moderator Dr. David Chung, Chairman of APEL (left), together with Dr. Chen Weiguang, Director, Digital Low-Carbon Research Institute, Institute of Innovation and Development of Sciences and Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences (center) and Ms. Huang Jing, Deputy Manager, Overseas Division, Hunan Construction Investment Group (right) engaged in a discussion on waste resource utilization and circular technologies.

In the realm of new industrialization and smart manufacturing, Ir. Raymond Shan, General Manager, New Industrialisation Division, Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC), and Dr. Alex Choi, Biomedical Specialist, New Industrialisation Division, HKPC shared insights on how automation, digitalization, and AI-driven solutions are advancing upgrade of industries. Ir. Raymond Shan, General Manager of the New Industrialisation Division of HKPC, stated: “Hong Kong is entering a ‘New Quality Era’. The HKSAR Government has launched the ‘New Industrialisation Funding Scheme (NIFS)’ and ‘New Industrialisation Acceleration Scheme (NIAS)’, which aim to subsidise enterprises engaged in smart and green manufacturing to establish new smart production lines in Hong Kong. HKPC is also cultivating future engineers through a series of future skills training programs, while promoting development in emerging fields such as new energy, bio-health, advanced manufacturing, new materials and artificial intelligence, to consolidate Hong Kong’s position as an international innovation hub.”

Dr. Alex Choi, Biomedical Specialist of the New Industrialisation Division of HKPC, stated: “In HKPC’s initiatives and projects to commercialize R&D achievements in Hong Kong’s life & health and new energy industries, we have collaborated with a local enterprise to promote the development of the hydrogen energy sector. The plan includes building Hong Kong’s first green hydrogen production facility that will utilize natural biogas from landfills to produce hydrogen. The hydrogen produced at this facility complies with the GB/T 37244-2018 quality standard with purity ≥99.97%, and is suitable not only for transportation use but also for various downstream applications.”

At the forum, moderator Dr. David Chung, Chairman of APEL (left), together with Ir. Raymond Shan, General Manager, New Industrialisation Division, HKPC (center) and Dr. Alex Choi, Biomedical Specialist, New Industrialisation Division, HKPC (right) engaged in a discussion on new industrialization and smart manufacturing.

On innovative smart water management, Prof. Han Wei, Research Associate Professor, Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering and Division of Environment and Sustainability, HKUST, along with Mr. Billy Luk, Chief Application Scientist at the HKUST–APEL Joint Laboratory, presented the latest breakthroughs in smart water quality monitoring and efficient purification technologies. Mr. Billy Luk said, “Water is an essential resource for sustaining human life and ecological health. Wisepura Aquapura, developed by APEL, utilizes world’s first patented porous silica capsule technology, which intelligently releases active ingredients upon contact with water. This effectively targets over 30 types of over 30 types of bacteria, fungi, and viruses in water supply, air conditioning, and sewage systems while also meeting diverse application needs. Currently, this innovative technology is widely applied across Hong Kong’s public infrastructure. More importantly, the silica capsule can be reused multiple times and safely disposed of at the end of its lifecycle, thereby minimizing environmental impact.”

Prof. Han Wei, Research Associate Professor, Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering and Division of Environment and Sustainability, HKUST (left) and Mr. Billy Luk, Chief Application Scientist at the HKUST–APEL Joint Laboratory (right) presented the latest breakthroughs in smart water quality monitoring and efficient purification technologies at the forum.

About All-China Environment Federation

All-China Environment Federation (ACEF) is a nationwide non-profitable civil society organization (CSO) in the field of the environment, and is supported by the government. It is composed of CSOs and individuals who are enthusiastic about and support environmental protection and are willing to work for it. The objective of ACEF is to serve as a bridge between the government and the public in implementing the sustainable development strategy, achieving national objectives on environment and development, and protecting the environmental rights of the public. By fully utilizing its organizational advantage, ACEF aims to promote environmental protection and sustainable development in China and the world at large.

About GBA Economic and Trade Association

The GBA Economic and Trade Association is an economic, trade and financing matching platform initiated and established by business leaders and social elites. Its vision and mission is to cooperate with national policies, assist the economic development of the Greater Bay Area, and provide diversified policy research, analysis and advice, make use of the different advantages and resources of different regions in the region, strengthen economic and trade cooperation, open up four streams: talent flow, goods flow, capital flow and information flow, and accelerate the development of the Bay Area into a world-leading economy.

About GBA Institute

The GBA Institute, founded by the GBA Economic and Trade Association, aims to support the national strategy for the Greater Bay Area’s development. Its mission is to cultivate global business leaders and uphold Hong Kong’s position as a leading international financial center. The institute partners with prestigious global universities to offer high-level training programs and recognizes outstanding contributors from politics, business, and academia who have made significant contributions to society and the development of the Greater Bay Area.

About Absolute Pure EnviroSci Limited

Absolute Pure EnviroSci Limited (“APEL”), is an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of Yee Hop Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 1662.HK). With a mission to improve the quality of life and living environments, APEL is principally engaged in the research and development and commercialization of health and environmental innovations. Leveraging its Multilevel Antimicrobial Polymer (MAP-1) technology, APEL has developed specialized application formulas in four key areas: air purification in aircraft, water purification, livestock health, and eco-friendly building materials, all designed to address pressing global challenges. On 10 January 2024, APEL jointly established the “HKUST-APEL Joint Laboratory on Health and Environmental Innovation” with the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) to develop and translate novel discoveries into groundbreaking health and environmental innovations. APEL looks forward to working with researchers and industry partners worldwide to drive further health and environmental innovations. To tap into the global health and environmental hygiene market, APEL is currently holding an innovative interactive exhibition at The Lab. in Osaka to showcase its three flagship products—Wisepura water and air purification systems, GERMAGIC™ antimicrobial coating, and GERMAGIC™ PET health care solutions for pets—seizing growth opportunities in Asia’s health technology industry.

