Wellfield Technologies Inc. Announces Grant of Management Cease Trade Order and Status Report

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – July 31, 2025) – Wellfield Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WFLD) (OTC Pink: WFLDF) (FSE: K8D) (the “Company” or “Wellfield”) announces that following the Company’s application to the British Columbia Securities Commission (the “BCSC“) for a management cease trade order (“MCTO“) under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203“), as previous disclosed in the news release of the Company dated July 17, 2025 (the “Initial News Release“), the BCSC has granted the MCTO. Pursuant to the MCTO, the Company will have until September 29, 2025 to file its audited financial statements and related annual management’s discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, as required under Part 4 and Part 5, respectively, of National Instrument 51-102 — Continuous Disclosure Obligations, and related certifications of such filings by the Company’s chief executive officer and chief financial officer as required under Part 4 of National Instrument 52-109 — Certification of Disclosure in Issuers’ Annual and Interim Filings (collectively, the “Annual Filings“) beyond the prescribed filing deadline of July 29, 2025.

The MCTO will prohibit the chief executive officer and the chief financial officer of the Company from trading in securities of the Company for so long as the Annual Filings are not filed. The issuance of the MCTO does not affect the ability of persons other than the chief executive officer and the chief financial officer of the Company to trade in the Company’s securities.

The Company has confirmed that it intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines described in sections 9 and 10 of NP 12-203 for so long as it remains in default for failure to file the Annual Filings. Should the Company fail to file the appropriate Default Status Reports (as defined in, and prescribed by, NP 12-203), the securities commissions or regulators may, as a result of such failure, impose a cease trade order (a “CTO“).

The Company confirms that it is not subject to any insolvency proceeding as of the date hereof. The Company also confirms that there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed as of the date herein.

For additional details as to why the Annual Filings were not filed within the prescribed time period, please refer to the Initial News Release. Other than as disclosed in this news release, no changes have occurred in the matters disclosed in the Initial News Release.

The Company’s Annual Filings are required to be filed within two months of the prescribed filing deadline of July 29, 2025. The Company’s failure to file the Annual Filings within this two-month period may result in the securities commissions or regulators imposing a CTO.

The Company is working diligently and expeditiously with its auditor Kingston Ros Pasnak LLP in order to complete the Annual Filings as soon as practicable, and currently anticipates that it will be a position to remedy any filing default and return to compliance by completing the Annual Filings on or before August 29, 2025.

Until the Annual Filings are completed, the Company will comply with the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203, including by issuing bi-weekly default status reports by way of further news releases.

About Wellfield Technologies

Wellfield Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: WFLD) is a leading fintech company specializing in innovative solutions leveraging blockchain technology. Our platform Coinmama, provides seamless access to the cryptocurrency market for over 3.5 million registered users across 180 countries. We offer disruptive on-chain and web3 secure and friendly self-custody solutions through Coinmama. Additionally, Wellfield operates Tradewind Markets platform to digitize and trade real-world assets, including our flagship VaultChain™ Gold and VaultChain™ Silver products.

Join Wellfield's digital community on LinkedIn and Twitter, and for more details, visit wellfield.io.

Certain information contained in this release constitute forward-looking statements or information under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will”, “expects”, “anticipates” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. In particular, ‎forward-looking ‎statements in this release include statements regarding: the anticipated timing for the filing of the Annual Filings; and the ability of the Company to comply with the requirements of NP12-203. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including that the Annual Filings may not be completed in the time anticipated or allowed for by the MCTO, in which case a general cease trade order may be issued with respect to the Company’s securities. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release as many factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Additional information on these and other risk factors that could affect the Company’s operations are outlined in the Company’s continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company’s issuer profile. The Company does not intend and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

