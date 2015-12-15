The new name puts one of Pennsylvania’s fastest-growing, most tech-enabled companies in the national spotlight

MECHANICSBURG, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–When the Penn State Nittany Lions take the field for their home opener against Nevada on August 30, they’ll be playing on turf with a new name: West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. It’s the culmination of a decades-long relationship between Penn State and Mechanicsburg-based home remodeling giant West Shore Home, but the story may be unfamiliar to new and old Penn State fans alike. The moment represents a new chapter for both organizations.





“Though we’ve grown to operate in more than 20 states across the country, we’ve never forgotten our Pennsylvania roots,” says West Shore Home Founder and CEO B.J. Werzyn. “And as a Penn State alum myself, I know what this school means for so many here in the Keystone State. I’m thrilled to be able to give back to Penn State and honored at the inclusion of our name within the famed Beaver Stadium.”

Since its creation in 2006, West Shore Home has reshaped the $600 billion home remodeling industry. Founded in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and still headquartered there, West Shore Home has grown from a single-man storefront operation into one of the country’s largest, fastest-growing, and most technologically advanced home improvement companies.

With over 3,000 employees nationwide—including approximately 1,200 in Pennsylvania—it has completed over 290,000 home renovation projects, including more than 60,000 in Pennsylvania, accounting for an estimated $1.3 billion in statewide economic impact. Operating in 40 markets and 20 states, the company focuses on fast, high-quality bathroom remodels, window replacements, and door installations. Most West Shore Home projects can be completed in just one day.

Technology-Fueled Growth

From the beginning, West Shore Home leveraged technology to grow its business at an astonishing rate. Founder and CEO B.J. Werzyn, a native of Johnstown and 1999 Penn State grad, started the business without outside equity funding. It scaled from $250,000 in first-year revenue to nearly $1 billion in 2025, fueled by an approach that treats home remodeling not as construction work but as a vertically integrated technology application that would be the envy of any Silicon Valley startup.

At the center of the West Shore Home user experience is its proprietary platform, powered by a team of 101 software engineers, product managers, and data/AI scientists. Werzyn refers to the company as “a technology company that happens to do remodeling.” All told, West Shore Home has invested over $100 million into its platform, with plans to accelerate that investment in the coming years.

His team has backed that up with fully digitized sales cycles, AI-powered logistics, and a tech stack that rivals companies in the e-commerce and logistics space. This model has enabled the business to scale while retaining quality and consistency—something rare in a fragmented industry dominated by small contractors and subcontractors.

In fact, West Shore Home maintains stellar customer satisfaction, with over 58,000 verified 5-star reviews to date. It is believed to hold the largest share of the U.S. one-day bathroom remodeling market and ranks among the top three companies in the national home improvement space.

In-House Expertise

A cornerstone of West Shore Home’s strategy has been internalizing functions typically outsourced across the industry. Its installation crews are full-time employees—not subcontractors—ensuring consistency, accountability, and quality at every job site.

The company also owns and operates more than 1,160,035 square feet of inventory space across 44 warehouses nationwide, ensuring a diversified supply chain and distribution capacity that has protected it against COVID-era disruptions.

West Shore Home builds innovation internally instead of outsourcing it. Rather than licensing software, it writes its own. The company has attracted top-tier tech talent to Central Pennsylvania, including tech visionary Eppie Vojt, who now serves as Chief Data and AI Officer.

West Shore Home has also acquired a software development firm to accelerate in-house innovation as it prepares for the next phase of its platform: enabling customers to visualize remodels in real time, receive on-the-spot pricing, and schedule installations—all from their kitchen or bathroom with just a few taps of their phones.

Penn State Roots

Throughout the company’s growth, Werzyn has maintained a deep connection to Penn State, supporting the school’s NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) initiatives and funding tech talent pipelines through the College of Information Sciences and Technology. He remains an active member of the school’s alumni network and has endeavored to support it amidst the changing landscape of higher education.

“West Shore Home has been an ardent supporter of Penn State Athletics, and this transformational gift strengthens that commitment. West Shore Home’s pledge not only strengthens our programs today but helps position us for long-term success on the field, in the classroom, and in the NIL space. This is a powerful example of how alumni and partners can help shape the future of Penn State student-athletes,” said Patrick Kraft, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics at Penn State University.

For these reasons, the decision to make a landmark $50 million donation to the school and associate West Shore Home with its iconic Beaver Stadium is the natural result of Werzyn’s passion for both his company and his alma mater. Each represents the best of what makes Pennsylvania an outstanding place to learn, live, and grow. To him, naming the field is more than a branding tactic. It is, in Werzyn’s words, “a statement about what’s possible when you build something extraordinary in Pennsylvania.”

About West Shore Home



West Shore Home, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, PA., is a leading technology-enabled home remodeling services provider with over 3,000 employees and operations in more than 21 states. Founded in 2006, West Shore Home’s national brand promise is Bringing Happiness to Every Home by delivering a fast, easy and convenient home remodeling experience. From the first phone call to the final installation, customers have a streamlined experience and associate the West Shore Home brand with consistent high quality, transparency, and trust. For additional information visit westshorehome.com.

