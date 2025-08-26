World Heritage Theatre in Japan Announces Mindfulness Tour at Kofukuji Temple in Nara

Tokyo, Japan–(Newsfile Corp. – August 21, 2025) – World Heritage Theatre in Japan has announced a guided mindfulness tour at Kofukuji Temple, a historic monument of Ancient Nara designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Image of Mindfulness Tour at Kofukuji Temple

Kofukuji Temple was founded in 669 in Kyoto and relocated to its current location in 710. It includes the Five-Story Pagoda, the North Octagonal Hall, and the South Octagonal Hall, as well as a collection of Buddhist sculptures preserved in its National Treasure Hall.

The tour will provide access to the temple’s East Golden Hall and National Treasure Hall, where participants will take part in a mindfulness session through Kofukuji’s traditional breathing methods, with instruction from a monk. Guests will spend time calming their minds before principal images, such as the seated statue of Yakushi Nyorai, Monju Bosatsu, and Vimalakirti. The program also includes a session in front of the Asura statue, an important example of Japanese Buddhist sculpture. Alex Kerr, a scholar of Asian culture with expertise in Japanese traditions, will guide the tour.

Kofukuji Temple https://www.kohfukuji.com/english/

Tours are scheduled to depart on Sunday, October 12, and Monday, October 13, each as two-day programs departing from and returning to Osaka Station. Participants will be able to learn about the cultural and spiritual significance of Nara, a center of prayer in Japan. Transportation from Osaka to Nara will be on the JR Limited Express Mahoroba, a train with a design reflecting elements of the ancient capital. Accommodations and dinner will be provided at the Nara Hotel, often referred to as the “State Guest House of Kansai.”

MAHOROBA Limited Express https://www.jr-odekake.net/railroad/mahorobalimitedexpress/

Nara Hotel https://www.narahotel.co.jp/eng/

Further details and reservation information are available at:

www.sekaiisangekijyou.com/event/mindfulness/en/

The Appeal of Kofukuji, presented by Alex Kerr:

Kofukuji Temple in Nara – Life Force of Survival and Renewal

www.sekaiisangekijyou.com/event/mindfulness/kerr

About World Heritage Theatre in Japan

World Heritage Theatre in Japan is a project that uses Japan’s World Heritage Sites as settings for various art performances, including pop music concerts, classical Japanese dance-dramas, and kabuki performances. It is organized by the World Heritage Theatre Executive Committee and holds approximately 10 to 12 events each year at various World Heritage sites. Additional information is available at www.sekaiisangekijyou.com

