Zeebu Reaches $10 Billion Settlement Milestone, Proves Programmable Payments Are Production-Ready

LEWES, Del., Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Total volume processed through Zeebu’s decentralized settlement network has exceeded $10 billion USD, demonstrating that programmable, on-chain settlement is no longer aspirational. The infrastructure is live, resilient, and operating at global scale.

Under the Hood

Zeebu’s settlement engine operates in three steps:

Merchant initiates an invoice settlement via payment service provider (PSP) partners. On-Chain Clearing Houses (OCHs) compete to clear, using delegated governance power to route liquidity. Stable payout is executed instantly, in assets like USDT, USDC.

All transactions are executed on-chain, with deterministic finality. Fees are distributed programmatically to liquidity providers, OCH operators, and governance participants.

Current Metrics

$10B+ processed volume

300+ merchants waitlisted

142 merchants integrated across telecom and fintech

Settlement v2 live, with programmable routing and governance in production

Why the Tech Matters

Traditional settlement relies on reconciliation, spreadsheets, and intermediaries. Zeebu replaces this with deterministic smart contracts and bidding-based execution. The result:

Minutes vs. days for global settlements

FX-free, programmable conversions

Immutable audit trails for compliance

Aligned incentives across all protocol participants

Future Development

The milestone validates the production-readiness of programmable payments. With regulatory momentum, including the GENIUS Act’s push for permitted, fully-backed payment stablecoins and greater transparency, Zeebu is positioned as the infrastructure backbone enabling enterprises to transition away from legacy rails. By integrating with regulated stablecoins while offering non-custodial routing and auditable on-chain settlement, Zeebu ensures compliance-ready payments without sacrificing innovation.

