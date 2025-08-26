Zhibao Technology Announces the Establishment of a Joint Venture Company with China Disaster Prevention Association to Pioneer “Insurance + Tech + Service” Model for Risk Mitigation

Shanghai, China–(Newsfile Corp. – August 12, 2025) – Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBAO) (“Zhibao,” “we,” or the “Company”), a leading and high growth InsurTech company primarily engaging in providing digital insurance brokerage services through its operating entities in China, today announced the signing of an agreement to collaborate on establishing a joint venture (“JV”) company, to be formed, with Beijing Zhongfang Hongchuang Technology Company Limited (“Zhongfang”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the China Disaster Prevention Association (“CDPA”), and Guangzhou Ruiling Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd. (“Ruiling”). Though this JV, the parties agree to establish a long-term, strategic relationship aimed at jointly developing an innovative “Insurance + Technology + Service” model to deepen cooperation in the field of risk reduction services across China.

The parties will focus on enhancing risk management and mitigation services across three core scenarios: government emergency management, corporate workplace safety, and residential disaster prevention and reduction.

Under the agreement, the Company will own 40% of the shares of the JV, while Zhongfang will own 30% and Ruiling will own the remaining 30%.

During the meeting relating to the establishment of the JV, all parties agreed to a multi-faceted cooperation, to be included in a future strategic partnership agreement, including:

Integrated Product Development: Combining Zhibao’s technology and risk management expertise with the CDPA’s extensive disaster database resources to develop customized risk reduction service offerings.

Digital Service Ecosystem: Co-developing a comprehensive digital service system that provides an end-to-end workflow – from monitoring and early warning signals to risk assessment, insurance coverage, and post-disaster recovery. Initial focus areas will include geological disasters, urban waterlogging, and production safety.

Market Activation: Jointly hosting industry summits and disaster prevention technology forums to stimulate the risk management services market, utilizing the CDPA’s extensive industry network and Zhibao’s established channel partnerships.

Innovation Funding: Collaborating with financial institutions to launch dedicated funds supporting the research and development of disaster monitoring equipment, innovation in risk reduction services, and the construction of intelligent disaster prevention platforms.

Industry Standardization: Working together with industry associations and research institutions to establish robust standards for risk management services, products, and supply chains.

“We believe our cooperation with CDPA and Ruiling relating to this JV company can be a transformative step in our mission to redefine insurance services through technology,” said Mr. Botao Ma, Chairman and CEO of the Company. “By uniting our AI-driven risk management platform with CDPA’s authoritative expertise and data, we believe we are poised to create a new paradigm for proactive risk mitigation. We believe this ‘Insurance + Tech + Disaster Prevention’ model will not only deliver added value to our partners, customers, and shareholders, but also make a important contribution towards building a more resilient society.”

The CDPA commented: “As the cooperation deepens, all parties believe that they will aim to leverage their strengths in technology research and development, resource integration, and industry leadership to accelerate the deep integration of risk management technology with disaster prevention and mitigation practices; and this cross-disciplinary collaboration not only injects innovative momentum into disaster prevention and mitigation, but also serves as a catalyst for the industry’s exploration of sustainable development models.”

About Zhibao Technology Inc.

Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBAO) is a leading and high growth InsurTech company primarily engaging in providing digital insurance brokerage services through its operating entities (“Zhibao China Group”) in China. 2B2C (“to-business-to-customer”) digital embedded insurance is the Company’s innovative business model, which Zhibao China Group pioneered in China. Zhibao China Group launched the first digital insurance brokerage platform in China in 2020, which is powered by their proprietary PaaS (“Platform as a Service”).

Zhibao has developed over 40 proprietary and innovative digital insurance solutions addressing different scenarios in a wide range of industries, including but not limited to travel, sports, logistics, utilities, and e-commerce. Zhibao acquires and analyzes customer data, utilize big data and AI technology to continually iterate and enhance its digital insurance solutions. This iterative process, in addition to continually improving its digital insurance solutions, will keep it abreast of the new trends and customer preferences in the market. For more information, please visit: ir.zhibao-tech.com.

About the China Disaster Prevention Association (CDPA)

The China Disaster Prevention Association, established in 1987, is a national-level comprehensive social organization registered with the Ministry of Civil Affairs. Supervised by the Ministry of Emergency Management, the CDPA covers the full spectrum of disaster types—including natural disasters, man-made disasters, and public emergencies—and all stages of the response process. The association is dedicated to leveraging social resources for disaster prevention, mitigation, and relief work to enhance society’s overall capacity to defend against various disasters. Its key focus areas include policy research, decision-making consultation, public education, risk prevention, resilience building, technology application, and international cooperation.

