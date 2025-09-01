1.5 billion packets per second DDoS attack detected with FastNetMon

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FastNetMon today announced that it detected a record-scale distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack targeting the website of a leading DDoS scrubbing vendor in Western Europe. The attack reached 1.5 billion packets per second (1.5 Gpps) — one of the largest packet-rate floods publicly disclosed. The malicious traffic was primarily a UDP flood launched from compromised customer-premises equipment (CPE), including IoT devices and routers, across more than 11,000 unique networks worldwide.

The disclosure comes only days after Cloudflare reported mitigating an 11.5 Tbps DDoS attack, showing how attackers are pushing both packet and bandwidth volumes to unprecedented levels.

“This event is part of a dangerous trend”, said Pavel Odintsov, Founder of FastNetMon. “When tens of thousands of CPE devices can be hijacked and used in coordinated packet floods of this magnitude, the risks for network operators grow exponentially. The industry must act to implement detection logic at the ISP level to stop outgoing attacks before they scale.”

FastNetMon Advanced platform is designed to handle attacks of this size. Using highly optimised C++ algorithms for real-time network visibility, FastNetMon enabled its customer to automatically detect the flood within seconds — preventing disruption to the target service.

