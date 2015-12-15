93% of Marketers Say Video Delivers Strong ROI – DesignRush Names Creative Agencies Leading in Design and Video
DesignRush announces the top creative agencies for August, as demand for high-impact content continues to surge.
New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – September 11, 2025) – With 93% of marketers reporting strong ROI from video marketing and the global creative services market reaching $3.38 billion in 2025, brands are investing heavily in visual storytelling, design innovation, and multimedia production to stand out.
[DesignRush highlights creative firms excelling in video and design]
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/266044_30d73a35447548a3_001full.jpg
“Creative output is driving business growth at a pace much faster than before,” says Mariana Delgado, Marketing Director at DesignRush.
“We’re seeing brands lean into design and video not only for awareness but to boost engagement, improve conversion rates, and build lasting affinity with their audiences.”
She adds that the leading agencies today are combining visual creativity with strategic thinking to help clients get measurable results from every campaign, whether it’s a brand video or a product launch.
To help businesses scale their creative impact, DesignRush has chosen the best agencies specializing in video production, graphic design, branding, and beyond. These teams leverage artistic direction and marketing insight to craft creative content that performs across channels and platforms.
Here are the top creative agencies in August 2025:
- BearPlus
- Location: St Leonards, Australia
- Industries: Design, Fintech, Healthcare, and NFT
- Website: bear.plus
- Gancz Creations
- Location: Remote; Canada
- Industries: Nonprofit, Wellness & Fitness, Education, and Government
- Website: ganczcreations.co
- Resorte Design
- Location: Temuco, Chile
- Industries: AI, Software & IT Services, Energy & Mining, and Manufacturing
- Website: resortedesign.cl
- State of Assembly
- Location: Oregon, USA
- Industries: Boutique, Construction, Entertainment, and Fintech
- Website: stateofassembly.com
- Digital Molecule Pvt. Ltd.
- Location: Delhi, India
- Industries: Corporate Services, HR, Retail, and Travel
- Website: digitalmolecule.in
- SideMind
- Location: Belo Horizonte, Brazil
- Industries: eCommerce, Fintech, Finance, and Corporate Services
- Website: sidemind.com.br
- DC Design Works
- Location: Exeter, UK
- Industries: Public Administration, Hospitality, Higher Education, and Consumer Goods
- Website: dcdesignworks.co.uk
- Usarion
- Location: Dhaka, Bangladesh
- Industries: Entertainment, Luxury, NFT, and Construction
- Website: usarion.com
- Arts Illustrated Studios
- Location: Budapest, Hungary
- Industries: Corporate Services, Dental, Education, and Entertainment
- Website: artsillustratedstudios.pro
- VG Creations
- Location: Florida, USA
- Industries: Construction, Fashion, Education, and Food & Beverage
- Website: vgcreation.com
- Decibel Peak Productions
- Location: Montreal, Canada
- Industries: Arts, Education, eCommerce, and Media & Communications
- Website: decibelpeak.com
- TruFocus Productions
- Location: Illinois, USA
- Industries: Finance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Electronics
- Website: trufocusproductions.com
- Twisted Truth Media
- Location: Gladesville, Australia
- Industries: Automotive, Manufacturing, Retail, and Nonprofit
- Website: twistedtruthmedia.com.au
- Content Club
- Location: Illinois, USA
- Industries: Fashion, Finance, Government, and Insurance
- Website: contentclubchicago.com
- MotionScape
- Location: Sydney, Australia
- Industries: Hospitality, Electronics, and Retail
- Website: motionscape.com.au
- Amped Business Media
- Location: Texas, USA
- Industries: Nonprofit, Real Estate, Wellness & Fitness, and Social Networks
- Website: ampedbusinessmedia.com
- Pace Media
- Location: Mangaluru, India
- Industries: Food and Beverage, Media & Communications, Restaurants, and Transportation & Logistics
- Website: thepacemedia.com
- Bold Work Studios
- Location: Oxford, UK
- Industries: Automotive, Manufacturing, Retail, and Luxury
- Website: boldworkstudios.co.uk
- Turning Tree Productions LLC
- Location: Colorado, USA
- Industries: Dental, AI, Design, and Boutique
- Website: turningtreeproductions.com
- Shedio
- Location: Ohio, USA
- Industries: Pets, Restaurants, Retail, and Travel
- Website: shedio.co
- Mendoza Films
- Location: London, UK
- Industries: Finance, Government, Fashion, and Electronics
- Website: mendozafilms.com
- Mensoi
- Location: London, UK
- Industries: AI, Fintech, Design, and Hardware & Networking
- Website: mensoi.com
Brands can explore the top creative agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio – all on DesignRush.
About DesignRush
DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.
Media Contact
Lensey Etcubañas
lensey@designrush.com
+1 305-370-1017
https://www.designrush.com/
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266044