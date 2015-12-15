ALUULA and Brand Partners Pioneer Next-Gen Recyclable Products

Victoria, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 3, 2025) – ALUULA Composites .Inc. (TSXV: AUUA) (“ALUULA” or the “Company“) continues to collaborate with several brand partners who have launched products featuring AULUULA’s ultra-light, high-performance composite fabrics in wind sports, performance outdoor, and industrial applications.

“Because ALUULA’s materials are non-adhesive, recyclable, and enable a true no-sew design, we are collaborating with more brand partners to develop products that are lighter and stronger than ever. We are proud to work with partners who share our belief that high performance and circular design can coexist. Together, we are engineering products that set new standards and help advance entire industries,” said Sage Berryman, President & CEO at ALUULA.

Current brand partner highlights include:

Kite milestones and next-gen race wings

Featuring the ALUULA Helium Frame on the Naish Psycho Nvision kite, a new height record of 34 meters was reached by Timo Boersema, pro kiteboarder from the Netherlands. This marks the highest jump on a Naish kite, breaking previous height barriers.

DUOTONE, a well-known water sports equipment company, has developed the first limited-edition Blue ALUULA fabric for their DUOTONE EVO D/Lab kites, made with the ALUULA 98 limited-edition material.

Continuing the partnership with the innovative wing company, Vayu, they launched their next-generation race wing, the X-Race series with the full ALUULA Gold frame designed for pro riders. Vayu’s Aura wing series also features ALUULA’s lightest fabrics, Aeris™ and Aeris X™, with extra reinforcements.

Toughest materials for any climb

In a unique collaboration, Osprey and Carryology have dropped a new backpack as part of their Archeon series, designed with ALUULA Durlyte™. This exclusive release is inspired by the legendary Japanese Wind God, Fūjin and is currently available.

Arc’teryx Equipment launched their ‘freakishly light’ climbing pack, the Alpha SL 30 Backpack, designed with ALUULA Graflyte™ fabric, which is ultra-light, waterproof, airtight, and durable. Graflyte™ is eight times stronger than steel for the same weight and is recycle-ready.

Scandinavian travel gear company Db Journey launched its “Weigh Lighter” collection, featuring ALUULA Graflyte™. The combination of the fabric’s lightweight, durability, and natural transparency is a key design feature of their collection, which instantly sold out.

Research and development projects decarbonize shipping

ALUULA continues to collaborate on a research and development project with Airseas, a company owned by K Line, which is committed to decarbonizing the maritime sector. With a shared drive to accelerate sustainable innovation, Airseas is currently exploring ALUULA’s material for the construction of the automated kite system in its Seawing project. This project aims to harness wind power to tow cargo ships, significantly reducing carbon emissions and lowering fuel consumption.

About ALUULA Composites

ALUULA is an ultra-light, high performance and recycle-ready composite materials brand that enhances the performance of outdoor gear. Proudly manufactured on the Canadian west coast, ALUULA’s innovation is driven by a deep understanding that equipment does not need to sacrifice performance for sustainability. ALUULA’s materials are known for their unique construction capabilities and their ability to make products lighter, stronger, and more sustainable.

