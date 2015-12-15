Amarillo National Bank Adopts Point Predictive’s AutoPass, IEValidate, And DealerCheck Solutions

Texas-based family bank implements a comprehensive suite of AI fraud detection tools to streamline lending while reducing risk

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — September 2, 2025 – Point Predictive, the leader in risk solutions for consumer lending, today announced that Amarillo National Bank (ANB) has implemented a comprehensive suite of their fraud prevention and income and employment validation solutions. ANB has adopted Point Predictive’s patented AutoPass™, IEValidate™ (pat. pend.), and DealerCheck™ solutions to protect its customers while improving loan approval processes.

ANB’s implementation addresses the critical challenge facing financial institutions today: balancing efficient lending with effective fraud prevention.

By implementing Point Predictive’s suite of solutions, ANB will benefit from:

Insights that can reduce stipulation requests on up to 80% of approved loans.

A comprehensive risk score that helps prevent 40% to 60% of early pay defaults.

A platform to establish more profitable dealer relationships.

Automated income and employment evaluation on 100% of loan requests.

“Our partnership with Point Predictive reduces lending risk while improving our customers experience,” said William Ware, President of Amarillo National Bank. “Our goal is to speed up approvals, while minimizing fraud. These solutions will help us pinpoint risk.”

AutoPass delivers real-time risk assessment through a comprehensive score and over 150 alerts identifying various fraud types, from identity theft to income misrepresentation. This allows ANB to automatically approve up to 80% of credit-qualified applications without requiring additional documentation that causes friction.

IEValidate provides ANB with frictionless income and employment verification without requiring pay stubs or employer contacts. The solution accesses Point Predictive’s proprietary data repository of 300 million income reports and 23 million employer profiles to validate applicant-provided information instantly.

DealerCheck enables ANB to monitor dealer relationships and loan quality, providing insights into application patterns and potential risks across their dealer network.

“Amarillo National Bank exemplifies how forward-thinking financial institutions can leverage technology to grow safely while protecting their customers,” said Tim Grace, CEO of Point Predictive. “By implementing our comprehensive solution suite, ANB can reduce friction on borrowers, increase the speed of funding, stop fraud and losses and create a profitable network of dealerships.”

The implementation represents a significant shift from traditional lending practices that often create unnecessary customer friction. By identifying which applicants and dealers are truthful, ANB can remove barriers for genuine borrowers and dealers while directing scrutiny to those applications that represent the most risk.

Point Predictive’s proprietary data repository represents an unmatched industry resource built over years of analyzing lending patterns across multiple financial sectors. Our unique proprietary risk data contains over 90 billion risk attributes from more than $4.4 trillion in historical originations, powering risk scores and alerts that are far more accurate than legacy solutions. This depth of data and insights enables ANB to identify subtle patterns of misrepresentation that would otherwise go undetected, allowing them to extend credit confidently.

About Point Predictive

Point Predictive powers a new level of lending confidence and speed through artificial intelligence, powerful data insight from our proprietary data repository, and decades of risk management expertise. The company’s data and technology solutions quickly and accurately identify truthful and untruthful disclosures on loan applications. As a result, lenders can fund most loans without requiring onerous documentation, such as pay stubs, utility bills, or bank statements, improving funding rates while reducing early payment default losses. Subsequently, borrowers get loans faster, and lenders realize a more profitable bottom line. For more information, please visit pointpredictive.com.

About Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank (ANB) is a family-owned bank in Texas that offers personal and business banking services. For over 130 years, ANB has been serving Texas communities, providing innovative financial solutions while maintaining its commitment to personalized service and community investment. For more information, visit anb.com.

