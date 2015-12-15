Aptean Unveils AI-Powered Next Gen Routing and Scheduling Solution: Transforming Transportation and Logistics Operations

AI-native platform delivers unified intelligence, real-time tracking and optimized resource management for modern logistics

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software, today unveiled its Next Gen Routing and Scheduling solution, an AI-native platform which is purpose-built to transform transportation and logistics operations. Designed for modern distribution teams, the solution delivers unified intelligence, real-time visibility and advanced route optimization, while seamlessly managing drivers, vehicle availability and job workflows.

Built on AppCentral, Aptean’s AI-powered enterprise platform, the Next Gen Routing and Scheduling solution helps teams break free from fragmented systems and reactive planning. In a landscape defined by rising costs, labor shortages and soaring customer expectations, logistics leaders need smarter, more connected tools to stay competitive. AppCentral delivers exactly that, transforming delivery operations into a strategic advantage through intelligent automation, real-time visibility and seamless resource coordination.

“Distribution is evolving rapidly, and traditional routing can’t keep pace,” said Jim Endres, Senior Director of Transportation Solutions at Aptean. “Our Next Gen Routing and Scheduling solution unifies resource management, route planning, dispatching, tracking, and proof of delivery into one intelligent platform, helping teams operate faster, smarter and more efficiently.”

Key Capabilities of Aptean’s Next Gen Routing & Scheduling Solution

Unified Intelligence Across Distribution: Centralizes data and visibility across all operations, eliminating silos and enabling faster, smarter decisions.

AI-Driven Route Planning and Optimization: Leverages advanced AI to generate actionable delivery insights, reduce costs, maximize driver and vehicle utilization and enhance customer experience.

Real-Time Collaboration and Execution: Supports multi-user, role-based access with live updates to keep dispatchers, planners, drivers, and sales teams aligned and responsive.

: Supports multi-user, role-based access with live updates to keep dispatchers, planners, drivers, and sales teams aligned and responsive. Integrated Driver and Resource Management: Delivers full visibility into driver and asset availability, compliance, and performance, supporting safer, more efficient operations.

Strategic Long-Term Planning: Empowers logistic leaders with AI-powered scenario modeling, territory balancing, and "what-if" analysis to support future-ready planning.

: Empowers logistic leaders with AI-powered scenario modeling, territory balancing, and “what-if” analysis to support future-ready planning. Executive Insights and Prescriptive Analytics: Persona-based dashboards and natural language GenAI queries deliver real-time intelligence to support strategic decisions.

Aptean’s Next Gen Routing and Scheduling solution results in transformative impact, helping distributors modernize transportation operations, unlock efficiency, and turn logistics into a competitive advantage.

Discover how Aptean is redefining logistics and explore the full solution here –

Advanced Routing and Scheduling Software From Aptean

About Aptean

Aptean is a global provider of industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. Aptean’s solutions and services help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Aptean has offices in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

For Press Queries:

MediaRelations@Aptean.com