ASAPP Expands GenerativeAgent Platform to Redefine the Future of Customer Experience

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ASAPP , the leading provider of AI-powered contact center software, today announced major advancements to its GenerativeAgent® Platform, giving enterprises the ability to build, deploy, and govern AI agents with speed and confidence.

In 2024, ASAPP promised to make enterprise-ready AI agents real, safe, and scalable. Over the past year, that commitment has become a reality with GenerativeAgent live across Fortune 100 enterprise contact centers, delivering measurable outcomes in the most demanding environments. What began as a breakthrough in multi-turn AI conversations has matured into a full enterprise agentic platform—one that operational leaders can govern, builders can extend, and executives can trust at scale.

With today’s release, the GenerativeAgent Platform delivers new workflows that give operational leaders stronger oversight and technical builders greater flexibility. Enterprise brands can now launch AI agents faster, govern with confidence, and prepare their organizations for the future of AI-driven customer experience.

In that future, customer interactions aren’t peripheral or a cost center—they are the new system of record for the enterprise. They’re the front door and the heartbeat of the business. With the GenerativeAgent Platform, enterprises can transform every hello into an opportunity for resolution, loyalty, and growth.

“Legacy CRM tools were built to store tasks, not to enable the intelligence, outcomes, or expertise required to keep pace with the requirements of modern customer experience (CX),” said Priya Vijayarajendran, CEO of ASAPP. “These new capabilities from the GenerativeAgent Platform ensure that extraordinary service becomes the default, providing the transparency, performance, and control that enterprises require to deliver best-in-class experiences to customers. The future of CX isn’t just about faster responses, it’s about enterprise-ready AI that transforms every customer interaction into actionable intelligence and every channel into an engine for growth.”

With today’s release, GenerativeAgent strengthens its position as the only platform built from the ground up to handle complex, multi-turn conversations with enterprise-grade performance, safety, and control. With the ability to reason, coordinate, and learn at scale, organizations can operate as though they have infinite agents working in parallel, with built-in quality assurance to ensure every interaction aligns with brand and compliance standards.

New GenerativeAgent Platform capabilities

With these new capabilities, ASAPP is already designing for the future workforce in customer service, to support emerging operational and technical roles as brands scale GenerativeAgent.

Operational teams can manage their GenerativeAgent deployment:

Diagnosing automated monitoring conversations flagged for review to assure quality at scale

Understand the reason for each flag and view GenerativeAgent’s thoughts and actions during the conversation to identify the source of the problem

Make the right adjustments, like updating a knowledge article or modifying task instructions

Use the simulation tools to safely test your changes before pushing them live with built-in, no-code scenario testing.

Real-time dashboards and reporting to translate GenerativeAgent performance into measurable impact.

Technical builders can rapidly design, extend, and operationalize agents with:

Streamlined configuration of knowledge bases, tasks, and rules, to quickly make necessary changes.

API integration hub and function calls that speed and simplify how to connect workflows and orchestrate across systems.

Pre-built connectors for CRM, CCaaS, telephony, chat, and knowledge systems, in order to shorten time-to-value.

Multi-agent voice configuration for customers using GenerativeAgent for voice

“Built from a decade of innovation inside mission-critical contact centers, the GenerativeAgent Platform has grown from a promise to proven enterprise reality in 2025. It’s like a storefront for every customer interaction – open 24/7, delivers consistent, high-quality service, and gets smarter with every conversation,” said Devidas Desai, SVP product management at ASAPP. “It’s a privilege to introduce these new capabilities to our customers as we remain relentlessly committed to continuous innovation and equipping more organizations with leading edge solutions to transform their contact centers.”

See it live: Beyond AI Agents – The New CX Horizon

ASAPP will showcase these new capabilities and preview the next phase of its vision at its upcoming webcast, “Beyond AI Agents: The New CX Horizon,” on September 18, 2025. The event will feature live demonstrations of the GenerativeAgent Platform, including safety monitoring, observability dashboards, deployment workflows, and Human-in-the-Loop (HILA) alongside a forward look at how agentic automation and proactive service will redefine enterprise customer service.

About ASAPP

ASAPP is an artificial intelligence solution provider committed to solving the toughest problems in customer service. Our flagship product, GenerativeAgent® , is a platform built from the ground up to handle complex, multi-turn conversations with enterprise-grade performance, safety, and control. Because we automate what was previously impossible to automate, our AI-native® solutions deliver more than efficiency gains. They redefine the role of AI in the contact center and lay the groundwork for businesses to reimagine their customer experience delivery for the age of AI. Leading enterprises rely on ASAPP’s generative and agentic AI solutions to dramatically expand contact center capacity and transform their contact centers from cost centers into value drivers. To learn more about ASAPP, visit www.asapp.com .