Ataccama opens registration for FWRD 2025, the virtual event for data leaders prioritizing data quality to power agentic AI

The former Google Chief Decision Scientist, Cassie Kozyrkov, will headline, joined by leaders from Deloitte, M&T Bank, Snowflake, Thermo Fisher, and Tiger Analytics, to explore the future of agentic data systems

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ataccama , the data trust company, today announced that registration is now open for FWRD 2025 , its flagship virtual event for CDOs and data leaders navigating AI, regulation, and enterprise-wide data complexity. Taking place on November 6, the event will feature Cassie Kozyrkov, former Chief Decision Scientist at Google, as the closing keynote speaker. As multi-agent AI systems begin reshaping enterprise architecture, FWRD will offer data leaders a first look at the trust, quality, and orchestration needed to make them work.

FWRD 2025 will bring together more than a thousand CDOs, data product owners, and platform leaders to learn how to make AI work in the real world, starting with data you can trust. Speakers from Ataccama, Deloitte, M&T Bank, Snowflake, Thermo Fisher, Tiger Analytics, and more will lead over a dozen sessions across three tracks, focused on building AI-ready data architectures, weaving quality controls into operational workflows, and delivering reliable insights across complex environments.

At the core of Ataccama’s platform is a market-leading data quality suite that helps organizations ensure their data is accurate, governed, and ready for use every time. By unifying quality rules, observability, lineage, and policy into a single system, Ataccama enables teams to reduce risk and power AI and analytics with confidence.

Attendees will gain practical strategies for modernizing stewardship, embedding trust into AI workflows, and building data architectures that support speed and scale. The agenda will also introduce the agentic future of data management, where intelligent systems assume a greater operational load to improve data quality, observability, and governance autonomously.

“I’m excited to close out FWRD with a conversation on what it really means to lead with data,” said Cassie Kozyrkov . “In the age of AI, the organizations that succeed won’t be the ones with the most answers; they’ll be the ones asking better questions. We’ll talk about how data leaders can rethink decision-making, build trust, and stay ahead as the landscape shifts beneath them.”

In a fireside chat with Jessica Smith, Ataccama’s VP of Data Quality, Kozyrkov will explore the shift from faster insights to smarter decision-making, and the critical role high-quality data plays in AI readiness. Drawing from her experience advising Google’s executive leadership, the keynote titled “When AI answers are cheap, are you asking the right questions?” will share a candid view of what separates surface-level data efforts from strategies that deliver real business value, rooted in trust, quality, and execution.

“Most enterprises are not ready for what is coming. Multi-agent systems are fundamentally changing how decisions get made,” said Mike McKee , CEO of Ataccama. “If your data can’t keep up, your AI won’t either. FWRD is where the leaders building for that future come together. We’ll show what it takes to orchestrate agentic AI that’s aligned to policy, explainable by design, and powered by the best data quality solution on the market to support high-stakes, real-time decisions. This is the next architecture, and we are building it with our customers.”

FWRD 2025 conference highlights:

Keynotes and panels: Hear how leaders are making data quality the foundation for trusted AI, operationalizing agentic AI, and driving faster, smarter decisions with trusted data. Sessions include discussions on how financial institutions are modernizing their regulatory reporting workflows and how manufacturers are optimizing supply chains with AI-ready data architectures.

Hear how leaders are making data quality the foundation for trusted AI, operationalizing agentic AI, and driving faster, smarter decisions with trusted data. Sessions include discussions on how financial institutions are modernizing their regulatory reporting workflows and how manufacturers are optimizing supply chains with AI-ready data architectures. Breakout sessions: Dive into real-world use cases in financial services, insurance, and manufacturing. Speakers will share how they’ve streamlined regulatory compliance, enabled federated data ownership, improved forecasting and risk modeling, embedded data quality into AI workflows, and modernized their platform strategies to support agentic automation.

Dive into real-world use cases in financial services, insurance, and manufacturing. Speakers will share how they’ve streamlined regulatory compliance, enabled federated data ownership, improved forecasting and risk modeling, embedded data quality into AI workflows, and modernized their platform strategies to support agentic automation. Practical tracks: Join targeted sessions for CDOs, platform owners, and technical teams tackling challenges like automating policy enforcement, embedding data quality into workflows, and operationalizing AI across domains. Learn how top organizations are delivering trusted data at speed, without adding friction.

Join targeted sessions for CDOs, platform owners, and technical teams tackling challenges like automating policy enforcement, embedding data quality into workflows, and operationalizing AI across domains. Learn how top organizations are delivering trusted data at speed, without adding friction. New platform preview: Get an early look at how autonomous systems are transforming data quality, observability, and governance to enable multi-agent AI to act with speed and confidence inside complex enterprise environments.

Get an early look at how autonomous systems are transforming data quality, observability, and governance to enable multi-agent AI to act with speed and confidence inside complex enterprise environments. Community and collaboration: Exchange ideas with peers tackling similar challenges, from regulatory change and AI oversight to team structure and cross-functional delivery.

Returning for its second year, the Data Visionary Awards will recognize standout Ataccama customers and, for the first time, partners driving impact with trusted data. Awards will honor achievements across innovation, data quality, platform strategy, and transformation. Past recipients, including Hamilton, iA Financial Group, Nissan, Stater, T-Mobile, and Teranet, have credited the recognition with accelerating visibility, buy-in, and business value.

Register for FWRD here: https://www.ataccama.com/fwrd .

About Ataccama

Ataccama is the data trust company. Organizations worldwide rely on Ataccama ONE, the unified data trust platform, to ensure data is accurate, accessible, and actionable. At the core of the platform is our leading data quality suite, which integrates data quality rules, lineage, observability, and governance to improve the reliability of enterprise data continuously. This quality-first foundation makes data quality the engine of trust, powering AI, analytics, and operations with confidence. Ataccama helps organizations drive innovation, reduce costs, and mitigate risk. Recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Augmented Data Quality and the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Governance, Ataccama continues to set the standard for enterprise-grade data trust. Learn more at www.ataccama.com .