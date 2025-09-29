Babcock Partners with Zeelo to Launch Strategic MoveSmart Commuter Service at Devonport Dockyard

New smart commuter shuttle launches at Babcock’s Devonport facility in Plymouth to support its workforce and help to ease road congestion

LONDON and PLYMOUTH, United Kingdom, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Defence company, Babcock International Group (Babcock), has partnered with Zeelo, the category-leading Transportation-as-a-Service (TaaS) provider, to launch a new, sustainable commuter shuttle network designed to enhance workforce access at its Devonport site with the aim of reducing local traffic congestion.

This innovative initiative—known as MoveSmart—will initially serve high-density commuter corridors including Plymouth, Ivybridge, and Saltash, operating from 05:00 to 17:00 and available through a dedicated Zeelo mobile app. The scalable service has been designed with flexibility in mind and can be dynamically adapted to meet evolving demand and shift patterns across the site.

“By providing a sustainable transport shuttle service, we’re ensuring our colleagues have a more efficient way to travel to and from site, so they can carry out their essential work supporting UK defence,” said John Gane, Babcock’s Devonport Managing Director.

“It will also benefit the wider community with the aim of taking more cars off local roads. Alongside our support to Team Plymouth, these investments demonstrate the defence dividend in action – making a positive, lasting impact for both our employees and the city.”

Since its founding in the UK in 2016, Zeelo has developed partnerships with the leading employers in the UK, providing sustainable and impactful commuting services for companies such as Amazon, Tesco and Fidelity International. The MoveSmart program, powered by Zeelo, delivers a fully managed, data-driven solution that includes:

Live tracking, reservations, and rider support through Zeelo’s platform

through Zeelo’s platform AI-powered routing , dynamically optimized for ridership and cost

, dynamically optimized for ridership and cost Flexible vehicle deployment (16–50 seaters) tailored to Babcock’s demand clusters

(16–50 seaters) tailored to Babcock’s demand clusters 24/7 customer and driver support , with proactive issue resolution

, with proactive issue resolution Carbon-neutral service with full emissions offset and future EV transition planning

The service is structured to integrate seamlessly with internal transport systems and provides detailed usage and performance reporting, enabling Babcock to maximise the shuttle service’s full potential. All technology, customer service, and vehicle operations are managed by Zeelo to minimize internal workload and liability.

With 11% of the Plymouth population employed by Babcock, and over 240 apprentices onboarded this year, the service plays a vital role in enhancing job accessibility and delivering long-term workforce resilience. The programme directly supports Babcock’s commitment to employee satisfaction, operational efficiency, and environmental stewardship—while also contributing to sustainable growth in line with the Team Plymouth vision.

“This is a modern transport model designed for complex workforces,” said Sam Ryan, Co-Founder and CEO of Zeelo. “Babcock and Zeelo are setting the standard for employer-led commuting solutions that put people first—driving sustainability, performance, and recruitment outcomes.”

Zeelo continues to expand its operations globally across the UK, Ireland and United States, and recently announced its Series B funding to continue its growth, powering 7 million rides in the last year alone.

About Babcock

Babcock is a FTSE 100 international defence company, operating in the UK, Australasia, Canada, France, and South Africa with exports to additional markets. It delivers complex support and product solutions to enhance its customers’ defence capabilities and critical assets. Babcock is driven by its purpose: to create a safe and secure world, together. Learn more at www.babcockinternational.com.

About Zeelo

Zeelo is a category-leading Transportation-as-a-Service (TaaS) provider delivering mission-critical mobility solutions for employees and students across the US and UK & Ireland. Focused on corporations and schools, Zeelo enables safe, reliable, and sustainable transportation through its proprietary, asset-light technology platform.

Leveraging a network of 650+ vetted third-party operator partners and access to over 10,000 vehicles, Zeelo offers fully managed, end-to-end shuttle services that reduce transportation costs, improve employee retention and access, and enhance daily commutes. Its AI-powered virtual transportation management system optimizes routes, streamlines operations, and delivers a seamless rider experience.

Zeelo’s solutions minimize single-occupancy vehicle usage and actively support the electrification of shuttle fleets, driving measurable environmental impact while empowering communities through improved access to work and education. Learn more at www.zeelo.co .

Enquires

Zeelo – press@zeelo.co

Babcock – ​​ Devonport.communications@babcockinternational.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21fd29dd-8a22-4ec7-8ff2-9a6acc8b5f9f