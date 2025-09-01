Black Spade suggests greater focus on digital assets in family offices asset allocations

HONG KONG, Sep 1, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Black Spade Capital Limited (“Black Spade”) recently held a private meeting with Ark Invest.

Mr. Dennis Tam, President and CEO of Black Spade, met with Ms. Catherine Wood, CEO and CIO of Ark Invest, to discuss key trends in AI, robotics, blockchain applications, energy storage, and cellular sequencing.

Ms. Wood expressed optimism about AI and robotics, noting these technologies will not just displace jobs but also create new opportunities. She highlighted the potential of blockchain and space exploration, emphasizing that the world is advancing toward a more innovative and interconnected future.

Mr. Tam advised family offices to focus on digital assets, AI, and robotics-focused funds, stocks, and ETFs, as these sectors are set to drive global economic growth. He explained that industries integrating these innovations will see significant productivity gains, boosting competitiveness in a fast-paced market. He encouraged family offices to adjust their asset allocations based on risk tolerance and invest in these emerging fields to support development and pursue higher returns.

Ms. Wood predicted strong growth in cryptocurrencies, forecasting Bitcoin could reach USD 1.5 million and Ethereum USD 166,000 around 2030. She expressed confidence in the long-term potential of digital assets. Mr. Tam added that digital assets are becoming a mainstream asset class, with growing adoption by banks and government institutions creating strong momentum.

In summary, Black Spade Capital urges family offices to act swiftly by investing in funds, stocks, and ETFs linked to AI, robotics, and digital assets. These sectors will drive economic and technological development, improve efficiency in traditional industries, and offer significant returns, positioning investors at the forefront of the next technological revolution.

Photo caption:

From the left: Mr. Dennis Tam, President and CEO of Black Spade and Ms. Catherine Wood, CEO and CIO of Ark Invest

About Black Spade Capital Limited

Black Spade Capital Limited is an established family office that manages the private investments of Mr. Lawrence Ho. Headquartered in Hong Kong, its global portfolio consists of a wide spectrum of cross-border investments as it consistently seeks to add new projects and opportunities to its investment mix. Black Spade’s investment strategy maximizes coverage of geographic regions and sectors whilst maintaining a portfolio of diversified asset classes, ranging from equity, fixed income, medical technology, leisure and culture, green energy, real estate to Pre-IPO investments. In August 2023, Black Spade Acquisition Co, a blank check company (SPAC) sponsored by Black Spade, completed a US$23 billion business combination with VinFast Auto Ltd. In 2024, Black Spade listed its second SPAC, Black Spade Acquisition II Co, which completed a business combination with global media and entertainment powerhouse The Generation Essentials Group in about 9 months in June 2025.

