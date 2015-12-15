Blaze Autopilot and the Survival Gap: Why the Future of Small Business Growth Is An AI Marketer That Handles It All

Small businesses that fully embrace AI are thriving—those that dabble are falling behind. Blaze is closing the gap with the first agentic AI built to own marketing outright

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New research from Blaze.ai —the AI marketing platform used by over 1 million entrepreneurs—reveals the survival gap is no longer hypothetical. Businesses that only experiment with AI are stalling. Those that fully integrate it are thriving, even through inflation, shifting consumer behavior, and sales slumps.

This moment demands a new kind of solution—not one that asks time-starved owners for more effort, but one that erases the need for effort altogether. That’s the promise of Blaze Autopilot: the first agentic AI built not to assist with marketing, but to own it outright. At its core is a real-time learning engine: an AI teammate that studies every post, ad, and email, learns what performs, and gets smarter week after week. It doesn’t just help with marketing; it takes over strategy, creation, and execution as an always-on marketer that replaces the need to hire one. Its debut comes as Blaze surpasses a major milestone: $10 million in ARR.

“This isn’t about making small business owners better marketers,” said Adam Nathan , CEO of Blaze. “It’s about making sure they never have to be marketers in the first place.”

Blaze Autopilot can turn a business’s website into a living marketing engine in minutes. It builds a complete brand plan of ready-to-publish content built to perform and strategizes which channels to focus on and how often to post. Then it does the work a marketing team would: generating, scheduling, publishing, analyzing, and refining strategy week after week.

The distinction between copilots and full autonomy may define this stage of AI adoption. Most platforms build copilots—like navigation apps that still need you to drive. Blaze built Autopilot, a self-improving AI engine that takes the wheel: independently strategizing, creating, and executing content that drives results. That frees business owners to focus on high-leverage activities like running the business itself and, if they choose, stepping in to approve campaigns, review finished posts, or weigh in on strategy.

A Widening Divide in AI Impact

Blaze’s AI research, drawn from SMB owners across the U.S., revealed a sharp success gap between businesses that lightly experiment with AI and those that integrate it deeply into daily operations the way Autopilot offers.

Businesses that have only adopted AI in a limited capacity are seeing modest returns:

16% have significantly shifted their marketing strategy in response to economic changes

15% have broken into new markets

10% feel confident competing with larger companies

13% have achieved major engagement gains

By contrast, among businesses using AI more deeply, those numbers climb dramatically:

24% overhauled their marketing strategy

47% have expanded into multiple new markets

33% say they can effectively compete with much larger players

36% have seen customer engagement spike by more than 50%

Surprisingly, geographic and educational divides don’t seem to limit AI success. Only 33% of small businesses in California and New York use AI for even a quarter of their marketing, compared to over 50% in Kansas, Utah, and New Mexico. And 47% of owners without a high school diploma have broken into new markets using AI—nearly identical to peers with advanced degrees. The takeaway: AI is leveling the playing field for entrepreneurs everywhere.

“AI doesn’t care where you live or what school you went to,” said Nathan. “The tools are there. The businesses that run with them are the ones that are growing.”

Yet the data reveals an unexpected tension: the companies using AI most effectively also report the greatest difficulty keeping pace with new marketing possibilities. The more potential they see, the harder it is to act on everything at once—a sign they’ve outgrown manual effort.

“It’s the paradox of knowing,” Nathan explained. “The wider your aperture, the more complex everything gets. That overwhelm is real, but it means you’re ahead of the curve. The solution isn’t to do more; it’s to automate the right things completely.”

The Blaze Autopilot Model

Even the smartest AI tools can’t help time-starved business owners if they still depend on constant human input. Blaze Autopilot is the first-of-its-kind agentic marketer: cutting-edge technology with a built-in decision-making layer that replaces the need to hire a marketing team.

No other marketing product delivers world-class growth with so little time or effort required. Here’s what makes the experience different:

Minutes, not hours, to launch. Upload your website and imagery, confirm that Autopilot’s recommended strategy feels authentic, and hit go. Setup is done. Weekly previews, zero dependency. Each week, Autopilot emails a preview of upcoming posts for optional review. Give feedback if you want—but if you don’t, Autopilot keeps working anyway. Learning across your stack. Autopilot doesn’t just post content, it studies performance across your full stack: ads, social, email, blog, website, and newsletter. Then it applies those learnings automatically to refine what it creates and where it distributes. The result: sharper targeting, stronger engagement, and growth that compounds every week.

“Other agentic AI platforms want you to become a better marketer,” said Nathan. “Our job is to make sure you never need to be one.”

About Blaze

Blaze.ai is the first agentic AI platform for marketing—helping entrepreneurs and teams turn ideas into polished campaigns in minutes. It builds a complete brand plan from your website, then generates, adapts, and posts content across social media, newsletters, blogs, and more. Trusted by over a million users, Blaze unites strategy, creation, and distribution so anyone can market like a pro without extra headcount or endless tools. At its heart, Blaze exists to fulfill the promise of the internet: that with a good idea and some old-fashioned hustle, anyone can find success, freedom, and control over their future—no matter who they are or where they start.

