BrandPilot AI to Present AI-Powered Ad Waste Solutions at BrightonSEO & HERO Conf San Diego

Company Highlights Industry-Leading Approach to Search and Paid Media Optimization

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 22, 2025) – BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) (“BrandPilot” or the “Company”), a leading innovator in AI-powered marketing and advertising technology, announced today that it will present at BrightonSEO & HERO Conference, taking place September 23-24, 2025, at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, CA.

BrandPilot’s Chief Revenue Officer, John Beresford, will deliver a session entitled “Eliminating Hidden Waste in Paid Search: AI-Driven Strategies for Enterprise ROI.” The presentation will explore how the Company’s core offering, AdAi, addresses a flaw within Google Ads that recovers wasted spend in branded keyword auctions – an inefficiency that has brands unknowingly overspending their Google marketing budgets each month.” By reclaiming this spend, brands can reinvest in higher-performing campaigns, driving measurable ROI.

BrightonSEO, one of the world’s largest search marketing conferences, and HERO Conf, the leading global PPC event, attract thousands of digital leaders, agencies, and enterprise brands from across North America, Europe, and Asia. BrandPilot’s inclusion on the agenda underscores the Company’s growing influence and showcases its differentiated approach to performance marketing.

“Our presence at BrightonSEO and HERO Conference is about demonstrating what’s possible when AI is applied to the hidden inefficiencies of digital advertising,” said John Beresford, Chief Revenue Officer of BrandPilot AI. “Advertisers don’t need to spend more to grow—they need to spend smarter. With AdAi, we’re showing enterprise marketers how to recover wasted budget and redirect it into campaigns that truly move the needle.”

Digital ad spend on Google now exceeds $250 billion annually[1], yet inefficiencies, fraud, and waste continue to erode returns. BrandPilot AI’s suite of products tackles these challenges head-on, enabling enterprise brands to protect budgets, drive accountability, and unlock new performance gains.

By participating in BrightonSEO & HERO Conf, BrandPilot strengthens its global brand visibility, connects with leading enterprise buyers, and highlights the measurable business outcomes its AI-driven tools deliver.

About BrandPilot AI Inc.

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, specializing in innovative solutions that deliver exceptional ROI for global enterprise brands. Its core platform, AdAi, identifies hidden inefficiencies in digital advertising campaigns and helps brands recover wasted ad spend in real time. Additional products, including Spectrum IQ and Social Runway, support AI-powered influencer marketing and paid social performance.

About BrightonSEO & HERO Conf

BrightonSEO is one of the world’s largest conferences for search marketing, featuring expert talks, training, and networking opportunities for global SEO and digital professionals. HERO Conference, recognized as the world’s largest PPC conference, is dedicated exclusively to paid search, paid social, and performance media. The co-located event in San Diego brings together thousands of senior marketers and technology leaders for two days of deep-dive sessions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s expectations for client engagement, product adoption, and broader market awareness. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the ability of AdAi to deliver measurable ROI improvements and the potential for increased visibility through industry events. Forward-looking information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed herein.

Although the Company believes that the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Readers are advised to evaluate these risks and uncertainties independently and not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Any forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

[1] From DemandSage, “93 Google Ads Statistics (2025) — Market Share & Revenue,” which reports that Google’s advertising revenue was approximately US$237.855 billion for 2023.

