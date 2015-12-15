Citibot Launches Citibot Refresh, Transforming Government Websites with AI at 3CMA Annual Conference

At the 3CMA Annual Conference, Citibot CEO Bratton Riley unveiled Citibot Refresh — a groundbreaking AI-powered solution that makes it easier and faster for governments to keep their websites accurate, accessible, and up to date. Citibot Refresh tackles longstanding challenges like outdated content, inconsistent messaging, and accessibility gaps by focusing on four key pillars: Accuracy: AI scans every page to ensure reliable, consistent information. Current: Flags outdated content, prompting timely updates and oversight. Persona: Creates a unified voice across all departments. Accessibility: Identifies compliance issues and supports inclusive design. With Citibot Refresh, months of website maintenance can be completed in hours, giving staff more time to focus on strategic initiatives and resident engagement.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Citibot, a leader in AI-powered communication solutions for governments, has launched Citibot Refresh, a first-of-its-kind product that automates and streamlines website maintenance for municipalities. The launch took place at the City-County Communications & Marketing Association (3CMA) Annual Conference in Clark County, NV, marking a major advancement in public sector digital communications.

Citibot Refresh leverages artificial intelligence to tackle longstanding challenges faced by public sector communicators: eliminating outdated content, ensuring accessibility compliance, and fostering a unified online presence across departments. The platform analyzes websites against four key criteria—accuracy, current, persona, and accessibility—delivering actionable, data-driven scores that empower communications teams to efficiently refresh digital resources. With Citibot Refresh, the months-long process of website updates can be completed in hours, giving staff more time to focus on community engagement and strategic initiatives.

Early adopters of Citibot Refresh include the City of Mont Belvieu, TX, and the City of Buffalo Grove, IL, who have played a valuable role in shaping the solution through real-world feedback and collaboration.

“Keeping government websites current has always been a challenge, primarily because each department is responsible for its own content,” said Bratton Riley, CEO of Citibot. “Citibot Refresh automates the process, giving communications teams time back while ensuring residents have an accessible, up-to-date online experience. While AI is what everyone wants to talk about, proper data hygiene and accuracy needs to be a real emphasis so that governments are presenting trustworthy information to the people.”

Citibot Refresh will be available starting November 1, ahead of new mandatory accessibility regulations that will impact cities and counties with populations over 100,000 next year, and all others the year after. Citibot is proud to partner with forward-thinking governments nationwide to deliver modern, equitable public service.

Citibot offers AI-powered customer service platforms—including web chat, text messaging, voice, and WhatsApp—that help governments provide instant answers, process service requests, and improve resident engagement efficiently and inclusively.

