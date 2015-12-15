Cloze introduces Maia: A voice-enabled AI assistant for real estate

“Maia” turns plain-language commands into real-time actions across the Cloze platform and integrated applications

WELLESLEY, Mass., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cloze , the AI-powered sales and marketing platform for real estate brokerages, today announced the launch of Maia, a voice-enabled AI assistant that helps real estate professionals get more done—simply by asking. Now available in beta to Platinum and Enterprise plan customers, Maia responds to voice or text commands in everyday language to carry out tasks across the Cloze Platform and any connected applications.

Built for busy agents who work primarily on their phones, Maia makes it easier to stay productive while on the road. While typical AI assistants are limited to generating content, answering questions, or making suggestions, Maia goes further. It takes action—after meeting a new client, for example, it can create the client, summarize the meeting notes, draft a personalized follow-up email, subscribe them to newsletters, enroll them into a connected application like RealScout, and more.

“What sets Maia apart is simple: it doesn’t stop at just creating content,” said Dan Foody, CEO of Cloze. “It tackles action items from meetings, drafts emails to clients, and even creates marketing materials in Canva—whatever it takes to strengthen relationships or move deals forward. Since Maia works with other apps and can draw from your full communications history, agents can ask it to do things in plain English, and Maia just gets it done.”

Smarter meetings; smarter follow-through

One of the new features that Maia introduces is the ability to transcribe in-person or virtual client meetings, identify different speakers, and generate summaries with action items. In addition to enriching the client or listing with notes from the call, Maia identifies and captures action items that can be reviewed and checked off with Maia’s help.

Beyond transcription, Maia can also execute tasks within Cloze or its large number of integrated applications such as Canva for marketing materials, Cloud CMA for listing presentations, HomeSpotter for property promotion, Zenlist for client programs, and others. Since Maia draws from agents’ existing data within Cloze, including contact histories, property details, and communication records, agents can check off action items via voice or text commands, including:

Add and update client information, properties, and deals

Set reminders and follow-up tasks

Execute actions in a connected app (like generate marketing materials or promote a property)

Summarize client interaction history

Create personal email drafts

Subscribe clients to newsletters

Your go-to virtual assistant for real estate

As AI tools flood the market, many assistants are locked into one app, limiting their usefulness. Maia was built differently—with an open design that works across apps and AI systems.

“Imagine if your phone could run only one app. Need three apps? Carry three phones. It sounds crazy but that’s what other vendors are building,” Foody explained. “Use three tools, juggle three assistants. It’s a strategic dead-end for brokerages and agents. That’s why we’ve built Maia as an open ecosystem. Maia works with other apps and other AI assistants, so your agents can work with the same AI assistant and still access all the tools they use.”

Maia fits seamlessly into Cloze’s “Connected Brokerage” approach. It activates features across Cloze and other integrated tools, helping agents work faster without switching platforms. For those already using assistants like Claude.ai, Maia supports Model Context Protocol (MCP), allowing agents to use Maia’s tools from inside other AI systems.

To learn more about Maia and watch a video highlighting its capabilities, visit https://ai.cloze.com/maia/

About Cloze

Cloze is an AI-powered sales and marketing platform that helps real estate brokerages, agents, and teams boost sales production, accelerate lead conversion, and build stronger client relationships. The platform is powered by the Cloze Intelligence Engine—an open, connected foundation that unifies your tools and data. Its flexible design not only integrates deeply with your existing systems, but understands and adapts to them—making it easy to evolve your tech stack over time—without disruption.

Real estate leaders like Windermere, Baird & Warner, Brown Harris Stevens, and Sotheby’s International Realty use Cloze to unify their sales and marketing operations and future-proof their tech stack. For more information on Cloze, visit cloze.com

CONTACT: Media Relations Contact: Cloze, Inc. Alex Coté press@cloze.com