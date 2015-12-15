Copyleaks Now Natively Integrated in D2L’s Brightspace Assignments

Empowering educators with embedded originality checks, grammar review, and AI-powered feedback

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Copyleaks , the leader in content authentication and AI detection, today announced that its platform is now natively embedded within D2L’s Brightspace Assignments. While Copyleaks has been available to Brightspace customers for several years, this new integration brings award-winning plagiarism detection, AI detection, and writing feedback directly into the assignment workflow, delivering results in real-time without requiring extra steps or external tools.

As AI-generated content evolves rapidly, institutions require more than just simple detection. The new native integration ensures that results appear instantly inside Brightspace Assignments, providing instructors with faster and clearer insights while making feedback more accessible to learners. Educators can use Copyleaks reports to verify originality, identify AI use, review grammar, and provide actionable writing feedback, all in one seamless experience.

“We built this integration in direct response to what educators told us they needed: faster access to results, fewer steps in the workflow, and clearer insights into how AI is being used,” said Alon Yamin, CEO and co-founder of Copyleaks. “With AI detection now native in Brightspace, schools can more confidently uphold academic integrity at scale without sacrificing transparency or usability.”

The Copyleaks integration is available to all Brightspace users beginning September 30, 2025.

For institutions already using Copyleaks with Brightspace : contact your D2L or Copyleaks representative to enable the native integration and unlock real-time results inside assignments.

: contact your D2L or Copyleaks representative to enable the native integration and unlock real-time results inside assignments. For new users: learn more about getting started with Copyleaks on Brightspace here or contact your D2L representative.

About Copyleaks

Copyleaks helps educational institutions worldwide uphold academic integrity and support student learning with award-winning AI detection, plagiarism detection, and contextual writing feedback. Trusted by thousands of schools, colleges, and universities, Copyleaks empowers educators to maintain originality, transparency, and trust in the classroom.

Beyond education, Copyleaks partners with enterprises worldwide to safeguard intellectual property, ensure copyright compliance, and strengthen AI adoption at scale. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, Copyleaks is trusted by millions of users globally to protect the authenticity of content in the age of AI.

For additional information, visit our website

CONTACT: Sasha Dookhoo, copyleaks@crenshawcomm.com