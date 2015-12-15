CPAClub Launches Quality Management Bootcamp to Help Firms Fast-Track Compliance

Innovative Program Builds with Speed and Structure Ahead of December 15 Deadline

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CPAClub®, a leading provider of precision accounting and expert advisory solutions, today announced its Quality Management Bootcamp™, a five-week cohort program designed for CPA firms that have not yet started or are still struggling to implement their systems of quality management under the new AICPA Standards (SQMS). With less than 90 days until the December 15 deadline, the Bootcamp provides a structured, results-driven path for participants to systematically build their firm’s quality management system before Thanksgiving.

“Our Bootcamp is built differently. It takes quality management implementation to the finish line,” said Brian Yujuico, Vice President at CPAClub. “While webinars and templates can provide helpful guidance, this program is hands-on and collaborative. Participants work directly with each other and our experts, turning guidance into real action for their firm.”

The Bootcamp combines:

Live workshops in Irvine, CA or virtual participation

Weekly action steps to accelerate implementation

Guided participant materials to support system building

Accountability pods for peer learning and collaboration

Direct access to CPAClub experts during scheduled office hours

The Bootcamp includes five sequential CPE-eligible workshops held on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT on October 22, October 29, November 5, November 12, and November 19. Participants who complete all five workshops and follow the weekly action steps will be well positioned to finalize a customized, documented quality management system ahead of the deadline.

Led by CPAClub professionals who have guided dozens of firms through co-source and fully outsourced implementations, the Bootcamp offers an applied learning experience for firms ready to actively design and document their quality management system with expert support. It offers a fast-track path to complete implementation without the delays and uncertainty of going it alone.

“This Bootcamp takes firms from planning to a completed system in a matter of weeks,” said Ellen Sulistio, Vice President at CPAClub. “It’s an interactive experience where participants gain the tools, a proven framework, and expert support to finish their quality management system on time.”

Registration is now open for the Quality Management Bootcamp. Secure your spot and view full details on the registration page. Enroll by September 30 to access preferred pricing and exclusive privileges.

Registration Page

cpaclub.cpa/qmbootcamp

