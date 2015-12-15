Datadog Appoints Ami Vora to Its Board of Directors

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – September 11, 2025) – Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced the appointment of Ami Vora to its Board of Directors.

“Throughout my career, I’ve loved creating products for people who are passionate about building things,” said Vora. “I’m inspired by how Datadog makes it easy for builders at companies of all sizes to observe, secure and refine their mission-critical products. I look forward to working with the Board and Executive team to create even more value for Datadog’s customers.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Ami Vora to our Board of Directors,” said Olivier Pomel, Chief Executive Officer at Datadog. “Ami is a deeply experienced product leader, with proven success in developing products for billions of users at the largest global tech companies. Her leadership in designing popular products at scale will be invaluable to Datadog in our next phase of growth.”

Vora brings over 20 years of experience leading product and design teams for some of the most widely used products in the world. She was Chief Product Officer at Faire, a global wholesale marketplace for independent brands and retailers. Before that, Vora led product and design for WhatsApp, one of the most-used and most-loved apps in the world. She held several prior roles at Meta, including Vice President and Head of Product for Facebook Ads, scaling Instagram, and launching Facebook’s developer platform. Vora began her career at Microsoft, building tools for developers. She holds a BA in Computer Science from Harvard University.

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, real-user monitoring, and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack.

