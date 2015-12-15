Diversability Founder Tiffany Yu Shares Why Disability Inclusion Is a Business Strategy on the DesignRush Podcast

From culture to competitiveness, Yu reveals how accessibility unlocks innovation, strengthens workplace culture, and drives measurable business results.

Miami, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – September 19, 2025) – On this week’s episode of the DesignRush Podcast, Tiffany Yu, founder and CEO of Diversability®, shares why disability inclusion should no longer be seen as charity.

Yu, a 3x TEDx speaker and Forbes Accessibility 100 honoree, emphasizes that accessibility is about competitiveness and long-term growth.

“There is a business case for disability inclusion… the disability market as a consumer market globally is over $13 trillion,” Yu says.

The episode addresses a critical shift facing organizations today: why disability inclusion must evolve from compliance to culture, leadership, and innovation.

Key insights from Yu include:

  • Accommodations are low-cost, high-impact: 56% of workplace accommodations cost $0 and benefit the entire workforce.
  • Inclusion drives innovation: Designing for disability sparks solutions like Walmart’s sensory-friendly hours, which improve experiences for all customers.
  • Culture shift from “shame to pride”: When employees feel safe to embrace disability identity, they become powerful advocates, strengthening loyalty and authentic brand storytelling.
  • Leadership matters: True inclusion requires elevating disabled professionals into decision-making roles and leveraging technology like AI to eliminate, not create, barriers.

Yu reframes accessibility as a competitive advantage: companies that invest in disability inclusion attract top talent, retain employees, and unlock vast consumer markets. Those that don’t risk falling behind.

About Tiffany Yu

Tiffany Yu is the founder and CEO of Diversability®, a disabled-run, disabled-led social enterprise dedicated to elevating disability pride. She is the author of The Anti-Ableist Manifesto (Hachette Go, 2024), a USA Para Climbing athlete, and has been featured in Forbes, The Guardian, Marie Claire, and The Wall Street Journal.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a media platform and a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

