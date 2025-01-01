Elixir Advances Patent-Pending AI Technology With Catalyst Solution to Revolutionize CCM Migration

OJAI, CALIFORNIA, Sept 9, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Elixir today announced significant progress in its patent application for Elixir Catalyst, a groundbreaking AI and machine learning-powered solution that transforms how organizations migrate from legacy Customer Communications Management (CCM) systems. This revolutionary technology addresses one of the most daunting challenges facing enterprises today: replacing mission-critical CCM platforms that have been deeply embedded in business operations for years or even decades.

“CCM migration has long been considered one of the highest-risk, most expensive technology projects an organization can undertake,” said Tarek Harry, CEO at Elixir. “With Elixir Catalyst, we’re fundamentally changing this reality. Our patent-pending AI technology can slash migration timelines by 3-4x and reduce costs by 50-80%, transforming what was once a multi-year, multimillion-dollar nightmare into a streamlined, predictable process.”

Traditional CCM migrations often exceed a year in duration and cost millions of dollars, particularly with legacy solutions that require complete manual template rebuilds. Organizations face the painful reality of complex data migrations and high-stakes compliance risks that can halt production and damage the bottom line. Elixir Catalyst solves these challenges through its innovative approach that requires only data sources and sample PDF outputs to automatically generate fully functional Elixir Cloud templates. The solution combines patent-pending AI and machine learning technology with expert professional services to rapidly convert legacy and competitive documents while maintaining template fidelity through built-in checks and human oversight.

“What makes Elixir Catalyst truly revolutionary is its vendor and system agnostic approach,” said Libby Koehn, Global VP of Product at Elixir. “We don’t need access to the original CCM platform – just sample PDF outputs and their data feeds. This means organizations can finally break free from legacy systems without the traditional barriers of complex integrations and manual reconstruction efforts. Our AI technology even discovers business / data rules for variable content, shared resources and optimizes templates during the conversion process.”

The solution has already demonstrated remarkable success in the field. One of the largest insurers in the country leveraged Elixir Catalyst to migrate from legacy systems in under a year at 60% less cost than the nearest competitor, avoiding the multi-year timelines and millions in costs quoted by incumbent CCM vendors.

Key benefits of Elixir Catalyst include:

Dramatic reduction in migration time and costs through AI-powered automation

Accelerated time to value by eliminating manual template re-development

Enhanced template fidelity with built-in quality checks and expert oversight

System agnostic approach requiring only sample PDF outputs and data feeds

Optimized template generation through intelligent discovery and generation of data mappings, variable content rules, and shared resources

As organizations increasingly recognize the need to modernize their communication systems for improved security, scalability, and business agility, Elixir Catalyst provides a transformative path forward that significantly reduces the traditional risks and complexities of CCM migration.

The advancement of Elixir’s patent application represents a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to innovation in the customer communications space, building on its cloud-native platform that already empowers business users to create personalized communications at scale.

About Elixir

Elixir is the leader in the customer communication space. Our cloud-native Customer Communication Management (CCM) platform empowers business users to create personalized, meaningful communications at scale without technical complexity. We combine innovative technology with deep industry expertise to transform how organizations engage with their customers. From insurance policies that protect families to financial statements that secure futures, we enhance the human element of customer communications while handling complex requirements with precision and care.

