ESET Research discovers new Chinese threat group: GhostRedirector manipulates Google, poisons Windows servers with backdoors

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ESET Research has discovered a new threat actor, which it has named GhostRedirector. In June 2025, this threat actor compromised at least 65 Windows servers, mainly in Brazil, Thailand, Vietnam, and the United States. Other victims were located in Canada, Finland, India, the Netherlands, the Philippines, and Singapore. GhostRedirector used two previously undocumented, custom tools: a passive C++ backdoor that ESET has named Rungan, and a malicious Internet Information Services (IIS) module it has named Gamshen. GhostRedirector is very likely a China-aligned threat actor. While Rungan has the capability of executing commands on a compromised server, the purpose of Gamshen is to provide SEO fraud as-a-service to manipulate Google search engine results, boosting the page ranking of a configured target website. Its purpose is to artificially promote various gambling websites.

“Even though Gamshen only modifies the response when the request comes from Googlebot — i.e., it does not serve malicious content or otherwise affect regular visitors of the websites — participation in the SEO fraud scheme can hurt the compromised host website’s reputation by associating it with shady SEO techniques, as well as with the boosted websites,” explains ESET researcher Fernando Tavella, who made the discovery.

Besides Rungan and Gamshen, GhostRedirector also uses a series of other custom tools, in addition to the publicly known exploits EfsPotato and BadPotato, to create a privileged user on the server that can be used to download and execute other malicious components with higher privileges. Alternatively, it can be used as a fallback in case the Rungan backdoor or other malicious tools are removed from the compromised server.

While the victims are located in different geographic regions, most of the compromised servers located in the United States appear to have been leased to companies that are based in Brazil, Thailand, and Vietnam, where most of the other compromised servers are actually located. Thus, ESET Research believes that GhostRedirector was more interested in targeting victims in Latin America and Southeast Asia. GhostRedirector hasn’t shown interest in a particular vertical or sector; instead, ESET has identified victims across multiple sectors, including education, healthcare, insurance, transportation, technology, and retail.

Based on ESET telemetry, GhostRedirector probably gains initial access to its victims by exploiting a vulnerability, likely an SQL Injection. The attackers compromise a Windows server, then download and execute various malicious tools: a privilege escalation tool, malware that drops multiple webshells, or the already mentioned backdoor and IIS Trojan. In addition to the obvious purpose of the privilege escalation tools, they can also be used as a fallback in case the group loses access to the compromised server. Backdoor capabilities include network communication, file execution, directory listing, and manipulating both Services and Windows registry keys.

“GhostRedirector also demonstrates persistence and operational resilience by deploying multiple remote access tools on the compromised server, on top of creating rogue user accounts, all in an effort to maintain long-term access to the compromised infrastructure,” said Tavella.

ESET telemetry detected attacks by GhostRedirector between December 2024 and April 2025, and an internet-wide scan from June 2025 identified further victims. ESET notified all the identified victims it discovered via the scan about the compromise. Mitigation recommendations can be found in our previously published comprehensive white paper.

For a more detailed analysis and technical breakdown of GhostRedirector, check out the latest ESET Research blogpost, “GhostRedirector poisons Windows servers: Backdoors with a side of Potatoes,” on WeLiveSecurity.com. Make sure to follow ESET Research on Twitter (today known as X), BlueSky, and Mastodon for the latest news from ESET Research.

