European Dairy Exports from Ireland to Asia Top EUR440 Million in 2024 as Ireland Launches EUR3.2 Million EU Campaign to Strengthen Partnerships

SINGAPORE, Sept 8, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Building on the success of the European dairy exports from Ireland to Asia, which exceeded €440 million in 2024, the European Union and Ireland today launched the “European Dairy – Ireland, Where Nature Meets Science” campaign. This €3.2 million co-funded investment aims to strengthen Asia’s nutrition pipeline and foster long-term trade partnerships. Positioning Singapore as the regional hub, the three-year project running until 2028 will focus on building supply resilience, and driving new partnerships across Singapore, China, and Vietnam.

Singapore stands at the heart of Asia’s food innovation and trade ecosystem. Its world-class safety standards, research infrastructure, and regional influence empower European dairy to meet Asia’s demand for sustainable, traceable, and science-driven ingredients in a volatile global market.

Her Excellency Sarah McGrath, Ambassador of Ireland to Singapore, said,“This campaign is a symbol of Ireland’s commitment to strengthening the bridges between Europe and Asia. By launching in Singapore, we are reinforcing not only a vital trade relationship but also our shared pursuit of innovation, research, and sustainable development in food. Ireland’s expertise in science-driven agriculture, combined with Asia’s leadership in food innovation, creates an opportunity to deepen trust and collaboration across sectors. This initiative reflects the spirit of partnership that will define the future of our cultural and economic ties.”

Driving this mission is Bord Bia – the Irish Food Board, which champions the national and international growth of Ireland’s food, drink, and horticulture sectors. With a strategic network of offices across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and Asia (Singapore, Shanghai, Tokyo), Bord Bia connects European producers from Ireland with priority partners in these key markets, strengthening trade links and fostering long-term collaboration.

Lisa Phelan, Director for Southeast Asia and Australia and New Zealand at Bord Bia, explained, “Ireland’s grass-fed, sustainably produced dairy, supported by Origin Green, our pioneering national food and drink sustainability programme, brings provenance, quality, and science-driven innovation – but we cannot achieve impact alone. By collaborating with Singapore, which combines technological expertise, research capabilities, and regional market knowledge, we can secure Asia’s nutrition future with dairy that is trusted, traceable, and future-ready. This campaign exemplifies how Europe’s strengths and Asia’s innovation ecosystem can come together to drive sustainable, long-term food solutions.”

Europe’s Flagship for Sustainable Dairy – Ireland

In Europe, Ireland leads in sustainable dairy production, combining grass-fed farming at scale with advanced science and research and development. Key credentials include:

90% of herds are grass-fed, unique globally at this scale.

95% of processors are enrolled in Origin Green, the independently verified sustainability programme.

Ranked second globally in the Food Security Index, underscoring safety and reliability.

Home to the Dairy Processing Technology Centre, developing functional ingredients for infant formula, medical nutrition, and food innovation.

The campaign aims to:

Reaffirm European Dairy’s reputation as high-quality dairy suppliers

2. Provide traceable, science-driven ingredients

3. Connect Singaporean firms with European Union innovation pipelines

