Everest Medicines Announces 2025 Interim Results: ‘Dual-Engine’ Strategy Driving Strong Synergies Between Commercialization and R&D

HONG KONG, Sep 1, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – On August 29, Everest Medicines (1952.HK) announced its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The Company’s total revenue for the first half of 2025 reached RMB 446 million, representing 48% year-over-year growth, while operating expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased by 40.1 percentage points, reflecting strong operational efficiency. Non-IFRS loss narrowed by 31%, and gross margin excluding non-cash items was 76.4%. As of the end of June, the Company maintained a solid cash balance of RMB 1.6 billion. Additionally, with the successful completion of a share placement on August 1, which generated net proceeds of HK$1.553 billion, Everest’s total cash position increased further, providing a strong foundation for commercialization expansion and R&D investment. Supported by the excellent performance of its core products, Everest remains confident in achieving its full-year revenue guidance of RMB 1.6 to 1.8 billion and expects to turn operating cash flow positive in Q4.

BOCOM International released its latest report today, noting that the strong sales performance of Everest Medicines’ Nefecon(R) far exceeded expectations. The institution significantly raised its revenue forecasts for 2026–2027 and lifted its target price to HK$84. The report highlighted a rich pipeline of catalysts from the second half of 2025 through 2026, including the approval, commercialization, and reimbursement negotiations of etrasimod in China, as well as potential BD opportunities for the Company’s proprietary pipeline. BOCOM International believes the current valuation remains attractive and reiterated its “Buy” rating.

“In the first half of 2025, Everest Medicines accelerated its transformation into a leading global biopharmaceutical company by deepening our ‘dual-engine’ strategy. We have built a commercialization platform anchored by two blockbusters covering high-potential markets and powered by the in-house discovery and clinical translation of in vivo CAR-T and mRNA therapeutic cancer vaccine platforms.” said Rogers Yongqing Luo, Chief Executive Officer of Everest Medicines.

Core Products Deliver Strong Growth, Driving Commercial Platform Momentum

NEFECON(R), the blockbuster product in the renal portfolio, delivered particularly strong performance. As the first and only fully approved etiological treatment for IgA nephropathy (IgAN) in China, the United States, and Europe, NEFECON(R) generated revenue of RMB 303 million in the first half of 2025, representing 81% year-over-year growth. However, our first half revenue was artificially low due to a supply constraint that was rooted in both strong market demand and a delay in regulatory approval of a supplemental application for production scale up designed to ensure supply stability. This has been fully resolved since our supplemental application was approved by the China CDE on Aug 1, 2025. Following the supplemental application was approved by the China CDE in August, supply capacity increased significantly. Cumulative sales from January to August reached RMB 825 million, including RMB 520 million in August alone, reflecting strong market demand. Full-year sales are expected to reach RMB 1.2–1.4 billion, with continued strong growth projected in 2026, potentially reaching RMB 2.4–2.6 billion.

Another Core product XERAVA(R), As the world’s first fluorocycline antibiotic recorded RMB 143 million in the first half of 2025, up 6% year-over-year. In-hospital sales increased 37% year-over-year, driven by Everest’s core hospital strategy.

Additionally, VELSIPITY(R) (etrasimod), a best-in-disease therapy for moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC), is positioned as Everest’s next growth engine, with its NDA in mainland China expected to be approved in the first half of 2026. The localized production project for VELSIPITY(R) was officially launched at the Jiashan manufacturing site in March 2025, providing strong support for its future commercialization.

Global Proprietary Pipeline Value Emergingï¼ŒStrong Prospects for Blockbuster Potential

Everest continues to focus on achieving key breakthroughs in its proprietary pipeline, while accelerating the clinical development and global expansion of innovative assets with global rights. EVER001 (civorebrutinib), the next-generation covalent reversible BTK inhibitor, has delivered encouraging Phase 1b/2a clinical data in primary membranous nephropathy (pMN). With potential applications in IgAN, minimal change disease (MCD), and FSGS, covering a patient population of more than 10 million worldwide, EVER001 represents a significant market opportunity, with projected global peak sales exceeding RMB 10 billion. A global Phase II basket trial is expected to be initiated in the first half of 2026.

Leveraging its industry-leading mRNA therapeutic cancer vaccine platform and in vivo CAR-T platform, the Company is building a globally competitive R&D pipeline. EVM18, the in vivo CAR-T program, has completed multiple non-human primate (NHP) trials and achieved preclinical proof-of-concept, with first-in-human data expected by the end of 2025. EVM16, the personalized therapeutic mRNA cancer vaccine, has initiated its first-in-human trial in China, with patient dosing completed. In the investigator-initiated trial (IIT), dose escalation in the low- and mid-dose cohorts has been completed, with encouraging preliminary data observed. EVM14, an off-the-shelf tumor-associated antigen (TAA) vaccine, has received IND approval from the U.S. FDA and acceptance from China’s NMPA. The Phase I trial in the U.S. is currently underway, with first patient enrollment expected by September 2025. EVM15, the immune-modulatory cancer vaccine, has completed preclinical proof-of-concept and identified its clinical candidate.

Strategic Repositioning to Bolster Global Competitiveness

During the reporting period, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange approved the removal of the “B” marker from Everest’s stock short name, reflecting recognition of the Company’s strong R&D pipeline, commercialization capabilities, and overall business fundamentals. In addition to the successful top-up placement, Everest invested approximately US$30.9 million in I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) in August 2025. Following the transaction, Everest increased its ownership in I-Mab to approximately 16.1%, becoming its single largest shareholder, further strengthening its global presence in next-generation immuno-oncology therapies.

Analysts noted that Everest’s “dual-engine” strategy is rapidly delivering results. On the one hand, the Company’s powerful commercial platform—anchored by NEFECON(R) and VELSIPITY(R) and supported by XERAVA(R), Cefepime-taniborbactam, EVER001, and other high-potential assets—is expected to generate synergies with total peak sales exceeding RMB 25 billion globally. On the other hand, Everest’s in vivo CAR-T and mRNA therapeutic cancer vaccine platforms provide significant long-term growth potential through global development and partnership opportunities.

