EverKind, an AI-Powered Life Coach, Announces Financing, Unlocking the Next Era of Social Wellness

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 5, 2025) – EverKind Inc. (“EverKind” or the “Company”), an AI-powered emotional wellness platform, is pleased to announce that it has officially raised approximately $1.8 million to advance its mission of redefining emotional wellness support through intelligent, emotionally attuned individual and social technology. The Company has built an exceptional advisory board and leadership team, drawing talent from global organizations including Amazon, Google, Expedia, Zynga and Check Point Technologies — as well as top experts in clinical care and public safety. EverKind is proudly founder-led, values-driven, and guided by a shared commitment to innovation in emotional well-being.

“This investment accelerates our vision of building the first AI-powered life coach that integrates therapeutic guidance, self-reflection and companionship into a seamless experience,” said Harrison Newlands, Founder of EverKind. “By combining emotional care with generative AI, we’re creating a new kind of support-intelligent, personalized, social and deeply human. Our tools help people explore their emotions, find clarity, evolve, and move forward with intention in the physical world. With this funding, we’re focused on refining our products, scaling our reach and delivering real impact in people’s lives.”

About EverKind

EverKind is an AI-powered emotional wellness platform to support reflective, wellness-curious individuals. We help users navigate mental and emotional challenges through intelligent, accessible tools that meet them where they are, combining cutting-edge AI technology with evidence-based wellness practices to help achieve balance, clarity, and personal growth.

