Fairfax County Secures Major National Security Investment as Systems Planning & Analysis Announces $46.9 Million Northern Virginia Expansion Creating More Than 1,200 Jobs in the Region

Fairfax County, Virginia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 11, 2025) – Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA), a global provider of data-driven analytical insight and technical innovation supporting critical national security objectives, will invest $46.9 million to expand their operations in Northern Virginia. This project will create more than 1,200 new jobs in the region, with 714 new jobs to be created in Fairfax County expansion over the next five years. As part of this regional investment, SPA will also expand its headquarters operations in the City of Alexandria, creating 494 new jobs. Fairfax County, along with the Commonwealth of Virginia and City of Alexandria, successfully competed for this project with multiple states across the nation.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9433/266059_image1.jpg

“We are thrilled to deepen our roots in Alexandria and Fairfax County, two vibrant communities that have supported our growth for more than 50 years,” said Rich Sawchak, CEO of SPA. “This expansion reflects our commitment to providing exceptional data-driven analytical insights to our clients while fostering innovation within our own organization. We are excited to welcome new talent and invest in the local economy.”

By anchoring this project in Northern Virginia, SPA is reinforcing the region’s role as the nation’s leading hub for mission-critical innovation while enhancing quality of life for residents through job creation, career pathways, and sustained economic growth. This investment also underscores the fact that Fairfax County continues to be a place for building prosperous futures and where the work being done has a direct impact on safeguarding the nation.

“Fairfax County has long been a place where America’s most critical missions take root. Our vast national security ecosystem, our diverse and highly skilled workforce, and our strong base of defense, intelligence, and technology companies all make our community a trusted home for purpose-driven organizations,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. “Today’s investment announcement by SPA builds on that legacy. It represents confidence in our people, our assets, and our future. And it sends a message: Fairfax County is not only a place where companies grow, but also where the work of protecting our nation is carried forward,” McKay continued. “We are deeply honored that SPA has chosen Fairfax County for this critical expansion and look forward to supporting their continued growth in our community.”

SPA’s planned investment in Fairfax County will significantly elevate its operations and workforce over the next five years, ensuring that the company remains at the forefront of advancing national security in a competitive marketplace through innovative strategies and approaches based in data-driven analysis. The company anticipates growth at its existing facility in Chantilly, while actively exploring new locations to accommodate its expanding workforce. SPA will invest significantly in new technology and enhanced facilities, creating more than 700 new jobs.

“This project is a tremendous win for our community, and I am so incredibly proud to celebrate SPA’s decision to recommit to Northern Virginia with a significant expansion in Fairfax County,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair and Sully District Supervisor Kathy Smith. “The hundreds of new, high-paying jobs provide opportunities for our residents to contribute to missions of consequence, and to build careers that directly support the security and resilience of our nation.”

SPA is a global, independent analytical and technical innovation firm supporting complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA’s portfolio of differentiated capabilities and tools delivers comprehensive support to the most critical programs for combatting threats, influencing long-term strategic priorities, and shaping policies at the highest levels. With over 2,800 professionals, SPA’s employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics.

“I want to congratulate SPA for their incredible growth and thank our state and regional partners for working with us to secure this investment for Northern Virginia,” said Fairfax County Economic Development Authority President and CEO Victor Hoskins. “This investment highlights the power of regional collaboration in fueling innovation and sector leadership. With more than 1,200 new jobs coming to the region, SPA’s growth is strengthening not just Fairfax County’s economy, but the entire Northern Virginia ecosystem of national security and technology sector leadership. Together, we are building a future of innovation that sets the standard for mission-driven industries worldwide.”

Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) worked with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) to secure the project for Fairfax County and Northern Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved $9.2 million in grants from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund and the Virginia Economic Development Incentive Grant to assist. Funding and services to support the company’s employee recruitment and training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP).

###

About Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA)

FCEDA promotes Fairfax County as one of the world’s top locations for business and talent, and offers site location and business development assistance, and connections with county and state government agencies, to help companies locate and expand in Fairfax County. FCEDA is headquartered in Tysons, Fairfax County’s largest business district, and maintains offices in key global business centers: Bangalore/Mumbai, Berlin, London, Los Angeles and Seoul. For more information about FCEDA, visit www.fairfaxcountyeda.org, or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266059