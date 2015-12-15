Flexera Named a Leader in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Financial Management Tools

Flexera recognized as a Leader for second consecutive year for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

ITASCA, Ill., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flexera, the global leader in technology spend and risk intelligence, today announced it has been positioned for the second consecutive year as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Management tools. To us, the latest report highlights Flexera’s continued excellence in execution and its forward-thinking vision in the cloud financial management (also known as FinOps) space.

“In our view, being named a Leader again for cloud financial management is a testament to the strength of our vision and the progress of Flexera’s FinOps portfolio,” said Jay Litkey, senior vice president of FinOps at Flexera. “As FinOps has expanded well beyond cloud cost optimization to include SaaS, licensing, containers, private cloud, sustainability, and AI spend, we’ve invested heavily to ensure Flexera One FinOps provides the most comprehensive capabilities in the market. What differentiates us is our ability to unify and action high-fidelity data across hybrid technology – not only public cloud, but also SaaS, hardware, and on-premises environments. This system of intelligence empowers FinOps teams and managed service providers to maximize ROI, reduce risk, and deliver clarity, control, and confidence at every stage of their maturity.”

As technology complexity grows, the convergence of FinOps, ITAM and SaaS management becomes strategically imperative to unify fragmented disciplines across hybrid IT environments. Flexera uniquely stands out as the only provider offering market-leading solutions in all three areas (FinOps, ITAM and SaaS management), helping organizations achieve comprehensive visibility and control over their technology assets and costs. At the heart of Flexera One FinOps is Cloud Cost Optimization, which provides organizations with a holistic way to understand and manage cloud cost and usage, automate commitment management, optimize containerized workloads, and integrate sustainability data.

We believe Flexera’s leadership in the cloud financial management space is further solidified by its advanced capabilities and innovative solutions. The Cloud Cost Optimization policy engine is a standout feature, enabling organizations to enforce cost-saving policies and automate financial governance across multi-cloud environments. This depth of capability, combined with Flexera’s robust multi-cloud management, sets it apart in the market.

Flexera’s FinOps offering also includes advanced cloud cost automation through the acquisition of Spot, to maximize commitment effective savings rates and automate workload management through capabilities such as:

Cloud Commitment Management – Eco integrates AI-driven automation strategies with the expertise of a seasoned FinOps analyst team to maximize commitment utilization, coverage and savings.

Eco integrates AI-driven automation strategies with the expertise of a seasoned FinOps analyst team to maximize commitment utilization, coverage and savings. Container Workload Optimization – Ocean is specifically designed to optimize container workloads and Kubernetes environments, ensuring that organizations can run their containerized applications more efficiently and cost-effectively.

Ocean is specifically designed to optimize container workloads and Kubernetes environments, ensuring that organizations can run their containerized applications more efficiently and cost-effectively. Virtual Machine Workload Optimization – Elastigroup uses predictive analytics and machine learning to help FinOps teams optimize virtual machine workloads and cut cloud costs while preserving performance and accountability across multi-cloud environments.

The evaluation of the 13 recognized vendors was based on criteria that analyzed each company’s Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

Flexera was also recently recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platforms in August. A complimentary copy of the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Management Tools report is available here.

About Gartner Magic Quadrant Reports

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is the culmination of research in a specific market, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market’s competitors. A Magic Quadrant offers a graphical competitive positioning of four types of technology providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is clear: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Flexera

Flexera helps organizations understand and maximize the value of their technology, saving billions of dollars in wasted spend. Powered by the Flexera Technology Intelligence Platform, our award-winning IT asset management, FinOps and SaaS management solutions provide comprehensive visibility and actionable insights on an organization’s entire IT ecosystem. This intelligence enables IT, finance, procurement, FinOps and cloud teams to address skyrocketing costs, optimize spend, mitigate risk and identify opportunities to create positive business outcomes. More than 50,000 global organizations rely on Flexera and its Technopedia reference library, the largest repository of technology asset data. Learn more at flexera.com.

