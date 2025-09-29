Portland, Oregon–(Newsfile Corp. – September 29, 2025) – Fresh Faces Rx is driving a new wave in aesthetic medicine, reporting a 45 percent rise in appointment requests over the past quarter. Guided by CEO Dr. JoDee M. Anderson, the practice has expanded protocols, treatment offerings, and educational initiatives to meet the growing demand for patient-centered, evidence-based care.

Fresh Faces Rx Reports Record Growth as CEO Dr. JoDee M. Anderson Expands Patient-Centric Aesthetics

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/267108_9ad65cb4d4428bcf_002full.jpg

Founded in 2015, Fresh Faces Rx has evolved from serving a small membership base into one of Portland’s leading medical aesthetic practices. Today, the organization supports more than 13,000 active clients across two locations, marking a significant milestone in its continued growth.

As part of this expansion, Fresh Faces Rx has strengthened its training and development programs for aesthetic providers. The practice integrates advanced methodologies into structured modules, ensuring that providers are trained in safety, precision, and ethical delivery of care. These initiatives are designed to raise industry standards and support the next generation of professionals in the field.

In addition to injectables and laser treatments, Fresh Faces Rx has broadened its approach by introducing patient resources in areas such as skin health, stress management, and lifestyle balance. This integrative focus reflects the organization’s commitment to treating beauty and well-being through a whole-person lens.

The practice has also invested in new technologies and regenerative therapies, underscoring its strategy to remain at the forefront of innovation in medical aesthetics. These updates strengthen its ability to deliver personalized, evidence-based outcomes that align with patient expectations for safety, quality, and long-term results. “Our recent growth is a reflection of strong community trust in our physician-led model and commitment to innovation,” said Dr. JoDee M. Anderson, CEO of Fresh Faces Rx.

About Fresh Faces Rx:

Fresh Faces Rx, founded in 2015 by Dr. JoDee M. Anderson, is a physician-led medical aesthetics practice with two Portland locations. The clinic provides advanced injectables, laser treatments, regenerative therapies, and patient education programs. Its mission is to deliver safe, ethical, and personalized care through a whole-person approach that integrates medical science with patient well-being.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267108