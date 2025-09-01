Frost & Sullivan Hosts the 19th Global Growth, Innovation and Leadership Summit in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Sep 1, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – 28th August, The 2025 19th Frost & Sullivan Global Growth, Innovation and Leadership Summit and the 4th New Investment Event, hosted by Frost & Sullivan and co-organized by LeadLeo, was successfully held at the Jing’an Shangri-La Hotel in Shanghai from August 27 to 28, 2025. With the theme of “Intelligence Initiates a New Journey·Jointly Shaping Global Growth Engines”, the Summit consists of an opening ceremony, eight parallel forums and a series of thematic activities, gathering over 200 heavyweight guests from home and abroad, more than 100 speeches/roundtable discussions, and attracting over 4,000 professional attendees.

Frost & Sullivan has a history of nearly 30 years hosting Growth, Innovation and Leadership Summits worldwide, and this marks the 19th consecutive year of hosting the Summit in China. The 2025 Frost & Sullivan 19th GIL Summit featured in-depth discussions on hot topics such as AI and digital economy, new investments in life sciences, new consumption trends, ESG and new quality productive forces, high-quality development of listed companies, intelligent manufacturing going global and the global development of Chinese enterprises, jointly exploring new growth drivers, new markets and new tracks for China’s economy in the new era. Focusing on cutting-edge industrial trends and capital movements, the Summit covers areas including macroeconomics, technological innovation, healthcare, energy storage, artificial intelligence and ESG practices, and released nearly 20 significant research findings on-site.

Mr. David Frigstad, Global Chairman of Frost & Sullivan, highlighted the importance of the “Transformational Growth Journey,” which Frost & Sullivan defines as a seven-stage process to help companies navigate disruption and achieve sustainable success. He explained that the journey begins with understanding industry ecosystems across nine value chains, then leveraging data through the Growth Generator to enable rapid decision-making. Mr. David Frigstad emphasized that CEOs must view the world through a lens of prioritized growth opportunities and benchmark their organizations against global best practices. He also pointed to the Frost Radar as a tool for measuring future growth potential, built on both execution and innovation. Finally, Mr. David Frigstad underlined the role of community and collaboration, noting that true transformation requires openness to partnerships, new ideas, and global perspectives.

Mr. Aroop Zutshi, Global President and Managing Partner of Frost & Sullivan, centered his speech on “Empowering Enterprises’ Transformational Growth Journey”, delivering an in-depth sharing focusing on global economic changes and corporate development, illuminating the growth path for enterprises seeking breakthroughs. He pointed out that the global economy is currently experiencing an unprecedented wave of change, and most enterprises are trapped in transformation dilemmas. The root causes lie in the difficulty in responding to change, missing hidden strategic opportunities and lacking a clear transformation framework. Only by taking proactive actions and focusing on strategic priorities can enterprises gain a firm foothold in the market reshuffle. To address the transformation challenges of enterprises, Mr. Aroop Zutshi proposed the “Top 5 Strategic Imperatives”, including: 1. Transformation; 2. Ecosystem; 3. Growth Generator; 4. Growth Opportunities; 5. Frost Radar, Best Practices and Companies to Action, forming a systematic solution to support enterprises’ transformational growth.

Mr. Aroop Zutshi also detailed the six phases of Frost & Sullivan’s “Growth Pipeline Engine”, from growth audit and opportunity screening to strategy implementation and dynamic optimization, forming a interlocking systematic growth process to ensure that corporate growth is implementable and sustainable. Facing the Intelligence Revolution that began in 2023, he emphasized that this round of revolution is different from the Agricultural Revolution and the Industrial Revolution. By leveraging intelligent AI architectures, enterprises can deeply integrate deep web data, internal enterprise data and real-time public information. Only by equipping themselves with adaptive systems can enterprises seize technological dividends and occupy competitive high grounds. This sharing not only pointed out a way for enterprises to break through from “survival” to “development”, but also conveyed clear growth value: by unifying team goals, stimulating innovation vitality and transforming strategies into practical actions, enterprises can not only avoid the risks of change, but also enhance their future growth potential, achieve sustainable high-quality development in the era of the Intelligence Revolution, and inject strong momentum into industrial transformation.

Dr. Neil Wang, Global Partner and Greater China Chairman of Frost & Sullivan, stated that the theme of the Frost & Sullivan Summit has always centered on growth, innovation and leadership, adding value to enterprises, empowering industries and contributing to the national socio-economic development. He pointed out that the long-term, sustained and steady growth of China’s economy is one of the greatest positives for the world. Frost & Sullivan not only studies the current growth of China’s economy, but also focuses on predicting the future. At this Summit, Frost & Sullivan once again updated and released the White Paper on China’s Industrial Development Trends in the Next 50 Years (4th Edition), hoping to help enterprises better grasp market opportunities and cope with challenges. According to his introduction, since entering China nearly 30 years ago, Frost & Sullivan has not only served a large number of innovative technology enterprises, but also actively engaged in technological innovation, such as proposing the concept of “AI + HI” (Artificial Intelligence + Human Intelligence) to empower the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries. Dr. Neil Wang believes that the core competitiveness of an enterprise lies in the leadership of entrepreneurs. The mission of Frost & Sullivan China is to convey China’s growth, innovation, and leadership to the world, enabling the world to more clearly understand China’s value and helping China accelerate its embrace of global opportunities.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Transformational Growth company, enables clients to accelerate their growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company’s Growth Pipeline as a Service provides the CEO’s Growth Team with transformational strategies and best-practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth opportunities. Let us be your growth coach on this transformational journey, as we actively support you in fostering collaborative initiatives within your industry’s ecosystem.

About Frost & Sullivan GIL Summit

The Growth, Innovation and Leadership Summit founded by Frost & Sullivan has a history of nearly 30 years and is held in more than 20 countries and regions around the world. It has attracted in-depth participation from a large number of Global 1000 companies, top domestic and foreign financial institutions and other leading enterprises, helping them identify opportunities, continuously innovate, accelerate growth and gain a leading position in an increasingly complex and changing world. Since its launch in China in 2008, the Frost & Sullivan GIL Summit has been held for the 19th time. It has become an important platform for outstanding domestic enterprises, the investment community and regulatory authorities to exchange successful experiences and jointly explore development directions, as well as a key window for the world to understand China’s cutting-edge development trends.

Media Contact

Frost & Sullivan

Shanghai, China

Rachel Zhang

E: rachel.zhang@frostchina.com

T: +86 021-3209-6800

W: http://www.frostchina.com/

Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com