Haitian Flavouring Interim Results Shine: All-encompassing Culinary Solutions Drive Sustainable Growth

HONG KONG, Sep 2, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Foshan Haitian Flavouring and Food Company Ltd., (3288.HK, 603288.SH) a leading player in the condiment industry, has consistently deepened its expertise in the sector while continuously exploring all-encompassing culinary solutions. The company delivered solid interim results with both revenue and profit showing growth, further consolidating its leading position in the market.

Highlights:

– Revenue reached RMB15.23 billion in the first half of the year, up 7.6% year-on-year

– Net profit reached RMB3.91 billion, up 13.3% year-on-year

– The exploration of all-encompassing culinary solutions injected strong momentum for future growth

Despite a sluggish consumer market and ongoing pressure on retail in mainland China in recent years, coupled with intensified competition and evolving consumer demands in the condiment industry, Foshan Haitian Flavouring and Food Company Ltd. (3288.HK, 603288.SH), a leading Chinese condiment producer listed in Hong Kong this year, has delivered a robust set of interim results. The company reported an increase of 7.6% in revenue to RMB15.23 billion, while net profit attributable to owners of the listed company rose 13.3% to RMB3.91 billion, demonstrating its resilience and steady growth. Supported by the strong operating performance, the company has declared an interim dividend of RMB2.6 per 10 shares held to reward its shareholders.

Specifically, all four of Haitian Flavouring’s core business segments reported growth: Revenue from soy sauce products increased by 9.1% year-on-year to RMB7.93 billion; revenue from oyster sauce products reached RMB2.5 billion, up 7.7% year-on-year; revenue from seasoning sauce products rose 12% year-on-year to RMB1.63 billion; revenue from specialty condiments and other products recorded a significant increase of 16.7% to RMB2.51 billion. Haitian’s strong performance amid market headwinds can be attributed to its multi-dimensional competitive strengths and the strengthening of its brand moat.

A Century of Accumulation Builds a Robust Brand Moat

Haitian Favouring is a century-old Chinese condiment brand with origins tracing back to ancient soy sauce factories in Foshan during the Wanli period of the Ming Dynasty — a history spanning over 400 years. The company established the Haitian Seasoning Factory in 1955, listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2014, and expanded to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2025, embarking on a new chapter with dual capital platforms in both A-share and H-share markets.

After years of development, Haitian has solidified its leading position in the mainland condiment market. It has been the largest condiment company in China for 28 consecutive years in terms of sales volume. The soy sauce and oyster sauce products consistently hold the number one positions, while flavored sauce, vinegar, and cooking wine products achieved leading market positions in China. The brand is deeply rooted in the hearts of consumers and has become a household name in China. This long-term accumulation has built a robust brand moat for the company.

Of course, Haitian’s sustained industry leadership is closely tied to its continuous investment in technology, ensuring consistently high product quality. In 2024, the company invested RMB840 million in R&D, with a cumulative investment of over RMB5,900 million in the past decade. Haitian now holds more than 1,000 authorized patents. Earlier this year, it was recognized as a “Lighthouse Factory” by the World Economic Forum (WEF) for five globally leading intelligent brewing technologies, becoming the world’s first soy sauce brewing manufacturer to receive this designation. These achievements not only guarantee the quality and safety of Haitian’s products but also enhance their market competitiveness, providing solid technical support for the company’s ongoing exploration of all-encompassing culinary solutions.

Proactively Developing New Flavors and Advancing All-encompassing Culinary Solutions to Cater to Consumption Upgrading

While consolidating its core product categories, Haitian has adhered to its strategic positioning of “all-encompassing culinary solutions”, accurately capturing domestic market opportunities and actively developing specialty condiments. The company has launched products such as salad dressing, spicy liquid seasoning, chicken essence and chicken broth, etc., aiming to provide comprehensive product offerings for all kitchen and dining table seasoning needs. This effort continues to enhance its influence in the seasoning segment, diversify revenue streams, and drive sustainable growth.

In terms of vinegar products, Haitian has innovatively developed rice vinegar categories such as white rice vinegar, black rice vinegar and fresh rice vinegar, as well as specialty vinegars such as apple cider vinegar and glutinous rice sweet vinegar, and actively laid out in niche segments like organic vinegar. In terms of cooking wine products, Haitian has introduced products like Haday Old Technique Cooking Wine, Haday Old Technique Cooking Wine with Ginger and Scallion, etc., forming a multi-tiered portfolio that includes the basic series, the organic series and the time-honored series to enrich consumer choice.

In response to consumer demand for green, healthy, and diverse multi-scenario options, Haitian has actively developed specialty condiments. In the first half of 2025, the company launched products aligned with health and nutrition trends, such as organic, light-salt, and gluten-free series. It also introduced “dishes with just one sauce (ä¸€æ±’æˆ’è’œ)” product lines including salad dressings, seafood dipping sauces, and sour and spicy salad dressing, continually meeting consumers’ pursuit of convenience while enhancing its influence in the seasoning segment.

Building a Premium Supply Chain System to Reinforce Competitive Moat

Building on its scale advantages, Haitian has continuously strengthened its supply chain management, focusing on “quality, efficiency, and cost” to build a premium supply chain system that further consolidates its industry leadership.

In supply chain operations, Haitian adheres to the philosophy of “good ingredients produce good products” by strictly controlling raw material quality. Leveraging digital tools to drive the digital transformation of its supply chain, optimize resource allocation, and enhance flexible production capabilities. Its Gaoming Factory has become an industry benchmark, recognized for its advanced intelligent manufacturing and highly efficient operational model. By integrating intelligent technologies and operational excellence, Haitian ensures consistent product quality while achieving efficiency and cost advantages, enabling it to provide users with high-quality and cost-effective products.

Furthermore, Haitian actively promotes green development across the entire industry chain. In July of this year, as a core “chain leader” enterprise, the company initiated the industry’s first all-chain carbon reduction alliance— advancing the establishment of a green supply chain ecosystem and leading the low-carbon transition in the condiment industry.

Current Price Offers Value Opportunity

In summary, Haitian has a solid operational foundation and remains committed to strengthening its core businesses. Its premium supply chain system further amplifies economies of scale, creating competitive barriers in both quality and efficiency, thereby enhancing overall competitiveness.

At the same time, guided by a user-centric philosophy, the company continues to enrich its product portfolio and develop all-encompassing culinary solutions, opening up new growth opportunities. Furthermore, its listing in Hong Kong will help advance its global expansion strategy. As an industry leader with revenue and profitability far exceeding industry averages, Haitian still possesses room for valuation expansion. With the gradual realization of the advantages brought by its dual capital platform structure (“A + H”), the company’s future growth potential remains promising.

