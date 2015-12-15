Helium 10 Launches New Original Series That Showcases Sellers on the Journey From Side Hustle to 7-Figure E-Commerce Business

The series is coupled with Helium 10’s first 7-day free trial, empowering entrepreneurs as they tackle challenges to build successful e-commerce businesses on Amazon and TikTok

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Helium 10 , the leading software trusted by millions of sellers around the globe, today announced an original series called “Scale Stories,” which gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how e-commerce sellers at every stage overcome challenges, sharpen their strategies, and position their businesses for 7-figure growth with guidance from some of the industry’s most experienced advisors. The company also announced the launch of its first-ever free 7-day trial, including a new business audit solution, underscoring Helium 10’s commitment to empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs with the inspiration, playbook, and tools to succeed in today’s e-commerce landscape.

“Entrepreneurs will get an inside look at the opportunities and realities of building an Amazon or TikTok business,” said Zoe Lu, General Manager and EVP at Helium 10. “With Scale Stories and the launch of our free trial, we’re opening access to capabilities that can transform an idea into a business — or take an existing brand to the next level. Our mission is to empower every entrepreneur and SMB to see what’s possible and give them the solutions to achieve it.”

Scale Stories is hosted by Helium 10’s VP of Education & Strategy Bradley Sutton, who successfully launched a million-dollar Amazon business at 19, and has since worked with sellers ranging from first-time entrepreneurs to sellers managing nine-figure businesses. Each episode follows a different seller, from a TikTok creator with dreams of turning influence into income, to a seasoned business executive finally pursuing his retirement passion. The series has a rotating panel of industry mentors from companies like Amazon, TikTok and Pacvue that share candid advice on product launches, brand storytelling, marketplace expansion and growth strategies.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The expert team behind Helium 10 hand-selected eleven advisors and five entrepreneurs to participate. These include Ryan Maya, Melissa Burdick, Leo Sgovio, Melisa Vong, and more. Advisors serve as mentors, listening to sellers’ challenges and pitches, then providing strategic guidance and hands-on support. The series features sellers at every stage of the journey: aspiring entrepreneurs exploring Amazon and TikTok for the first time, new sellers working through early roadblocks and seasoned veterans focused on scaling, diversifying and optimizing their businesses.

“When Helium 10 asked my wife Tracy and I to be a part of this project, I knew we had to participate,” said Dean Ernst, Co-Owner and President of Essential Candy. “The experience was eye-opening. The mentors sparked new ideas for our business, and Helium 10’s capabilities turned that guidance into actionable next steps. We’re thrilled to be a part of Scale Stories as we continue to expand our reach while staying true to our mission of creating candy with purpose.”

Scale Stories, which debuts its first episode on October 7, spotlights the authentic journeys of everyday entrepreneurs, not celebrities or billion-dollar corporations. Each story is a powerful and personal testament to what can be achieved when determination is combined with the robust support of Helium 10. By openly sharing expert guidance and championing the experiences of real people, Helium 10 seeks to inspire and equip entrepreneurs globally to learn from these transformative successes.

With the free seven-day trial of Helium 10’s platform and a custom business audit, entrepreneurs will also have the chance to experience firsthand how the platform streamlines, optimizes, and accelerates business growth, all before making any financial commitment.

The 7-day trial provides entrepreneurs and SMBs with:

Access to Helium 10’s proprietary data to identify demand and uncover competitive insights

A business audit that highlights growth opportunities and provides step-by-step guidance

AI-powered recommendations to optimize operations, boost visibility, and efficiently scale

Helium 10, a Pacvue company, was built to help everyone capitalize on the Amazon opportunity, from seasoned entrepreneurs to bustling enterprises to anyone who simply wants to be their own boss. Trusted by over 4 million entrepreneurs worldwide and powering $8 billion in monthly gross merchandise value, Helium 10 continues to set the standard for innovation in the e-commerce space. Scale Stories and the free trial support the company’s vision to become the most accessible, impactful, and trusted growth partner for e-commerce sellers across Amazon, TikTok, and future channels.

To find out more information and sign up for the free trial, visit https://www.helium10.com/ .

About Helium 10

Helium 10 is the leading all-in-one software platform for brands, agencies and sellers, delivering accurate, data-driven solutions. From opportunity seekers to solopreneurs, to full-time sellers, enterprises, agencies, and everyone in between, Helium 10 champions entrepreneurship at all stages with the playbook to build, grow and scale a meaningful and steadfast e-commerce business.

About Pacvue

Pacvue is the only fully integrated Commerce Operating System that seamlessly unifies retail media, commerce management and advanced measurement to power growth across 100+ global marketplaces, including Amazon, Walmart, Target and Instacart. Fueled by industry-leading AI technology, real-time data and actionable insights, Pacvue’s first-to-market platform enables over 70,000 brands and agencies to maximize advertising performance, increase profitability, drive incrementality, capture market share and expand their reach throughout the commerce universe – all from a single mission control. As of 2025, Pacvue powers 12% of total retail media ad spend worldwide. Leveraging the combined strengths of Pacvue’s enterprise suite and Helium 10’s SMB solutions, Pacvue delivers the industry’s most comprehensive platform for businesses of all sizes. Discover more at www.pacvue.com .

CONTACT: Media Contact: Scott Samson SamsonPR 415.781.9005 scott@samsonpr.com