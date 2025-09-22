HIPINE announces the listing plan on the Main Board of HKEX with a maximum fundraising of approximately HK$314 Million

HONG KONG, Sep 22, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Shenzhen Hipine Precision Technology Co., Ltd. (“HIPINE” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as the “Group”; stock code: 2583.HK) last friday announced its plan to list on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”).

The Company commenced its Hong Kong public offering at 9:00 a.m. on last Friday, 19 September 2025 and close at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, 24 September 2025. The shares are expected to commence trading on the Stock Exchange on Monday, 29 September 2025, under the stock code 2583.HK. HIPINE plans to offer 10,600,000 shares globally, with an issue price range of HK$27.0 to HK$29.6 per share. Each lot consists of 100 shares, for a maximum of approximately HK$314 million. Ping An of China Capital (Hong Kong) Company Limited is the sole sponsor, whereas Ping An Securities (Hong Kong) Company Limited is the sole overall coordinator, sole global coordinator, joint bookrunner and joint lead manager.

According to CIC, in 2024, HIPINE was the largest precious metal watch-24K gold brand in terms of GMV and the largest partial precious metal watch-24K gold brand in terms of GMV in China, with market shares of 27.08% and 28.96% in terms of GMV of precious metal watches-24K gold and GMV of partial precious metal watches-24K gold, respectively. The Company’s revenue increased from RMB 323.70 million in FY 2022 to RMB 445.48 million in FY 2023 and further increased to RMB 456.56 million in FY 2024.

A leader in the precious metal watch industry, driving steady growth through mastery and design. As a designer and manufacturer of gold-case watches and gold-bezel watches, HIPINE has established strong market reputation for well-crafted product. The Company’s flagship watch brand, HIPINE, has been recognised as a “Shenzhen Top Brand” by the Shenzhen Top Brand Evaluation Committee since 2022. The portfolio of nearly 3,000 unique watches and accessories creations launched and/or marketed by HIPINE during the Track Record Period integrated traditional Chinese culture into its products. This approach has successfully resonated with consumers and forged a distinctive brand differentiation barrier. Based on this, the Company’s overall gross profit margin increased from 19.8% in FY2022 to 27.2% in FY2024, and from 25.3% in 5M2024 to 31.0% in 5M2025, demonstrating the Company’s robust and resilient performance. Additionally, the Company actively promotes and participates in the formulation of national and industry standards of the precious metal watch and partial precious metal watch, contributing to the creation or revision of key industry specifications such as “Solid Gold Watch” and “Watches Using Gemstones and Precious Metals” , etc.

A vertically integrated business and sales system, coupled with a diverse and tightly knit partner ecosystem. HIPINE has established long-term and close cooperative relationships with renowned domestic jewellery brands such as Lao Feng Xiang, Sino Gem and Chow Tai Seng, etc. Moreover, since 2023, the Company has cooperated with a certain largest retailer and supermarket chain for the promotion and sales of products in China. Leveraging a diverse and stable ecosystem of partners, the Company can capture real-time shifts in market preferences, driving product upgrades and iterations to meet the discerning demands of affluent domestic consumers. This enables the Company to consistently stay at the forefront of the latest consumer trends. On the other hand, HIPINE has established a vertically integrated business and sales system. Through its own online stores, cooperative distributors and an extensive network of over 3,000 offline Retail Outlet locations nationwide, the Company achieves rapid penetration into consumer groups. Additionally, the Company has established its own production bases in Putian and Shenzhen. Leveraging the robust production control system, proprietary high-hardness gold alloy technology, and vertically integrated business model of HIPINE, they enable the Company to maintain tight control over production capacity, which help ensure that every product meets stringent quality standards and customer expectations. Notably, HIPINE has also initiated overseas expansion, having commenced sales of HIPINE watch products in Malaysia. Moving forward, the Company will further explore opportunities to expand its business footprint in the Middle East.

Expanding the boundaries of wearable products through innovative research and development, leading the industry’s wave of intelligent upgrades. HIPINE has dedicated itself to scientific innovation in wearable products, developing a proprietary supramolecular gold hardening technique that successfully overcomes the inherent softness of 24K gold. Leveraging this technology, the Company launched China’s first precious metal watch-24K gold which is capable of being produced in large quantities in 2014. Notably, HIPINE has partnered with Huawei, a global leader in technology, becoming the world’s first brand to release a smart partial precious metal watch-24K gold with Huawei smart movements, and we are the first partial precious metal watch brand to release the smart dual-wearable partial precious metal watch-gold in China. Subsequently, in 2024, the Company developed and introduced smart silver watch series and smart gemstone watch series, both integrated with Huawei smart movements. According to data from the China Horologe Association, China Gold Association and CIC Report, the CAGR of smart precious metal watches and smart partial precious metal watches in China is projected to reach approximately 70% from 2024 to 2029. As the consumer base for precious metal watches-gold and partial precious metal watches-gold continues to expand and the growing demand for smart features, the smart precious metal watches industry is poised for even more promising development prospects.

Looking ahead. Against the backdrop of a steadily recovering global economy and growing public appreciation for gold’s cultural heritage and timeless value, HIPINE will steadfastly uphold its commitment to crafting timeless classics. By integrating innovative techniques and advanced smart experiences, riding the wave of the times to lead the precious metal watch-24K gold and partial precious metal watch-24K gold industries toward new growth trajectories, HIPINE will inject radiant “golden” vitality into Hong Kong capital markets.

About Shenzhen Hipine Precision Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Hipine Precision Technology Co., Ltd. (“HIPINE” or the “Company,” together with its subsidiaries, collectively the “Group”; stock code: 2583.HK) is a designer of gold-case watches and gold-bezel watches in China. It owns the flagship proprietary brand “HIPINE,” which was recognized as a “Shenzhen Top Brand” in 2022. Guided by its brand mission to “Reconceptualise gold through technological innovation”, the Company successfully pioneered the proprietary technology for hardening 24K gold, becoming the first company in China who specialises in the design and manufacturing of precious metal watches-24K gold and partial precious metal watches-24K gold. In 2014, the Company launched China’s first precious metal watch-24K gold which is capable of being produced in large quantities. In 2023, the Company launched a new collection of smart 24K gold-bezel watches integrated with smart movements of Huawei. The Company owns multiple watch collections beloved by consumers, including the Zodiac Series, the Lucky Time Series, the Yue Ji Series and the Artisanship Series, etc.

Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com