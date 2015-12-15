Huntzinger Management Group Announces Rebrand to Avarion

DUNMORE, Pa., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Huntzinger Management Group, a recognized leader in healthcare consulting, today announced its rebrand to Avarion. The new brand reflects the company’s evolution, sharpened focus and forward momentum while maintaining the trusted expertise and partnerships that have defined its success.

For nearly 20 years, Huntzinger has helped hospitals, health systems and care networks navigate complex technology and operational challenges. The new name, visual identity and website launching today at avarion.com signal a brand that is future ready while reaffirming the company’s deep roots in healthcare.

“The healthcare landscape is evolving faster than ever, and our clients need partners who can keep pace,” said Bob Kitts, Chief Executive Officer of Avarion. “Avarion represents clarity, agility and the ability to bridge strategy with execution.

What’s changing

A new name and visual identity that reflect innovation, clarity and forward momentum.

A refined voice and brand presence that connects more meaningfully.

A refreshed digital experience, including an updated website and resources that reflect the expertise, growth, and impact they bring.

What’s staying the same

The same trusted leadership, experts, and consultants who bring decades of healthcare experience.

The same trusted partnerships built on collaboration, results and integrity.

The same unwavering dedication to delivering services with the same quality, depth, and integrity.

The same depth of services that align information systems, enhance system resilience, optimize and enable operational performance, and staff with confidence.

The meaning behind Avarion

Chosen to be memorable, distinctive and future ready, Avarion reflects a continuous journey of transformation. Its circular logo represents the company’s role in guiding healthcare organizations from vision to execution, ensuring that each step drives progress and measurable impact.

As healthcare faces increasing pressure to optimize systems, improve efficiency and deliver value-based care, Avarion is committed to empowering leaders to meet these challenges head on.

About Avarion

Avarion (formerly Huntzinger Management Group) delivers expert healthcare IS consulting that drives clinical, financial, and operational performance. From strategy to execution, we help healthcare organizations lead with clarity, scale smarter, and achieve measurable, lasting impact. http://www.avarion.com

