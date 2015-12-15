IC Group Holdings Announces Approval to Amend its Escrow Agreement

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 18, 2025) – IC Group Holdings Inc. (TSXV: ICGH) (“IC Group” or the “Company“), a technology-enabled consumer engagement company that helps global brands drive commerce with consumers, is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of August 25, 2025, it has received shareholder approval to amend its existing escrow agreement dated February 20, 2025, which applies to non-principal shareholders subject to seed share resale restrictions (the “Escrow Agreement“).

The Escrow Agreement has been updated to correct it from a Surplus Escrow Agreement to a Value Escrow Agreement. The amendments include the removal of the cancellation provision required for a Surplus Tier 2 Issuer and a transition from a “surplus securities” release schedule to a “value securities” schedule for non-principal shareholders.

The updates to the Escrow Agreement have been implemented and the corresponding securities have been released from escrow. The amendments remain subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About IC Group Holdings Inc.

IC Group (TSXV: ICGH) is transforming how brands engage with audiences across live events. It uses digital and social platforms to drive sales, capture valuable first-party data to fuel ongoing marketing initiatives and build customer loyalty. The Company achieves this by simplifying and managing the technology, regulatory, data security, and financial risks associated with engaging with consumer audiences on a global basis. Its solutions span digital engagement, mobile messaging, and specialty insurance for Fortune 500 brands and their agency partners in international jurisdictions.

