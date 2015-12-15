iDox.ai Launches Comprehensive Redaction Suite for Automated Data Protection

New platform delivers AI-powered accuracy, efficiency, and compliance visibility across 47 file types

Fremont, California, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iDox.ai, a leader in AI-driven document compliance solutions, today announced the launch of its Redaction Suite, a complete platform designed to automate and streamline the redaction of sensitive information across a wide range of file types. The system is built to help organizations safeguard PII, PHI, PCI, and other confidential data with precision and regulatory confidence.

The new suite integrates advanced redaction software capabilities that go beyond traditional manual methods. By leveraging artificial intelligence, the platform detects and removes sensitive content automatically with an accuracy rate of more than 95 percent. Unlike many redaction tools that simply black out data, iDox.ai’s solution applies overlay labels such as “Email” or “Phone Number,” preserving context while protecting information.

Key Features of the iDox.ai Redaction Suite

AI-Powered Redaction: Automated detection and removal of sensitive data for enhanced security.

Overlay Labeling: Categorized labels on blacked-out content for clarity and context.

Batch Upload: Ability to process hundreds of documents simultaneously, reducing workload.

Support for 47 File Types: Compatible with PDFs, Word, Excel, images, and more.

Compare Feature: Ensures critical information is not lost by showing changes between versions.

Compliance Reporting: Generates assessments aligned with GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, and FERPA.

Benefits for Organizations

Enterprises using the Redaction Suite can expect significant reductions in manual workloads, with redaction time lowered by up to 95 percent. Accuracy and transparency are strengthened by AI detection and overlay labeling, minimizing human error while maintaining document readability. Detailed compliance reports provide assurance during audits and regulatory reviews, while scalability makes the platform suitable for both small teams and large enterprises.

“Our goal with the Redaction Suite is to give organizations a reliable and efficient way to handle sensitive data,” said Gregory Sallis of iDox.ai. “By combining automation with compliance visibility, we help businesses stay secure, efficient, and audit-ready.”

With its advanced technology and broad file type support, iDox.ai’s Redaction Suite positions itself as a leading solution for enterprises managing sensitive information in an increasingly regulated environment.

CONTACT: Gregory Sallis iDox.ai Email: media@idox.ai Website: https://www.idox.ai