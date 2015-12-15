Imagen AI (IMAGE) Crypto Developer Launches Quantum Studio

KaJ Labs introduces Quantum Studio to accelerate innovation and advanced AI development for decentralized applications.

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – September 8, 2025) – Imagen AI (IMAGE), the decentralized social intelligence platform, announced today that its developer, KaJ Labs, has officially launched Quantum Studio, a new initiative designed to push the boundaries of AI-driven blockchain technology. This strategic launch is set to enhance Imagen’s capabilities while supporting creators and developers working within decentralized ecosystems.

Exploring the future of digital innovation through intelligent AI and blockchain technology.

Quantum Studio will serve as a hub for designing next-generation AI models, modular engagement frameworks, and blockchain-powered personalization tools. The studio is dedicated to refining the scalability, adaptability, and interoperability of Imagen Network, ensuring it remains at the forefront of AI-Web3 innovation. With Quantum Studio, KaJ Labs aims to empower developers, creators, and communities with advanced infrastructure to build meaningful decentralized applications.

By aligning Quantum Studio’s focus with Imagen’s mission, KaJ Labs reinforces its commitment to driving sustainable growth in decentralized systems. This launch underscores the organization’s long-term vision of uniting blockchain and AI technologies to create transparent, intelligent, and user-first ecosystems in Web3.

About Imagen AI (IMAGE)

Imagen AI is a decentralized platform focused on enhancing social ecosystems through adaptive personalization, creator empowerment, and scalable AI tools. By combining blockchain infrastructure with advanced intelligence systems, Imagen delivers secure, transparent, and innovative engagement across Web3.

About KaJ Labs

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization dedicated to AI and blockchain innovation. By supporting projects like Imagen AI, KaJ Labs advances the integration of intelligent systems with decentralized technology to foster sustainable and scalable digital ecosystems.

Media Contact
Dorothy Marley
KaJ Labs
+1 707-622-6168
media@kajlabs.com

