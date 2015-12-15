Imagen Network (IMAGE) Adopts XRP Ledger Support to Increase Blockchain Interoperability

Integration of XRP Ledger brings faster transactions and improved interoperability to Imagen’s decentralized ecosystem.

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – September 26, 2025) – Imagen Network (IMAGE), the decentralized AI-powered social ecosystem, announced the adoption of XRP Ledger support to advance its blockchain interoperability strategy. The move strengthens Imagen’s infrastructure, enabling faster, more scalable transactions across its creator-focused platform.

Driving decentralized growth through smarter, more connected blockchain ecosystems.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/268091_cbc0b4cc84e15909_001full.jpg

By integrating XRP Ledger, Imagen Network will streamline peer-to-peer activity, empowering creators and communities to transact efficiently while supporting the platform’s broader mission of decentralized accessibility. This development builds upon Imagen’s ongoing initiatives to expand AI-driven personalization, modular ecosystem hubs, and real-time adaptive engagement.

The addition of XRP Ledger further solidifies Imagen Network’s role as an innovator at the intersection of AI and blockchain, providing the foundation for a more seamless and connected creator economy.

About Imagen Network

Imagen Network leverages decentralized infrastructure and advanced AI technologies to enhance engagement, personalization, and community building within Web3. The platform is designed to empower creators and users through transparent, adaptive, and interoperable digital ecosystems.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268091