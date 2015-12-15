Imagen Network (IMAGE) Integrates Grok Intelligence to Power Real-Time Creator Engagement

Integration of Grok enhances personalization and discovery for creators and communities.

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – September 15, 2025) – Imagen Network (IMAGE), the decentralized AI-powered social platform, has integrated Grok intelligence to deliver real-time engagement tools for creators and users. This advancement provides adaptive personalization and context-driven discovery that evolve as communities interact.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/266386_487c944b447ca933_001.jpg

Empowering creators with adaptive AI for smarter digital engagement.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/266386_487c944b447ca933_001full.jpg

By leveraging Grok, Imagen enables creators to connect with audiences through smarter feed curation, dynamic personalization, and context-aware recommendations. This innovation ensures relevant, timely content delivery while reinforcing transparency within decentralized ecosystems.

The integration of Grok intelligence highlights Imagen’s mission to combine AI with blockchain technology, creating scalable, adaptive, and user-first platforms. It marks another step in building an infrastructure where creators and communities thrive through genuine engagement.

About Imagen Network (IMAGE)
Imagen Network is a decentralized AI-driven platform that enhances social ecosystems through adaptive personalization, blockchain interoperability, and creator empowerment. By merging intelligent tools with scalable infrastructure, Imagen delivers meaningful and transparent engagement for Web3 communities.

Social Media
Twitter
Instagram

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266386

